Island Routes Leading Caribbean Beach Cleanups
Tour Operator Brian Major June 03, 2019
Personnel from Caribbean excursion provider Island Routes are participating in Caribbean beach clean-up activities this week in seven destinations to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary this year.
Clean-up activities will take place on beaches in Antigua, Barbados, Nassau, Grenada, Jamaica, the St. Lucia and Turks & Caicos through June 8, designated World Oceans Day by The Ocean Project.
A division of all-inclusive operator Sandals Resorts International, Island Routes will conduct the beach cleanup initiatives in collaboration with the Sandals Foundation, whose officials are also celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, along with Sandals’ environment, health and safety team.
“I truly believe our success is driven by the team’s ability not just to seek out the most exciting adventures, but having a great time doing it. Our journey has been phenomenal and I look forward to the next 10 years,” said Adam Stewart, Island Routes’ CEO.
Island Routes began in 2009 in Jamaica with “one tour desk,” according to company officials. The operator now offers a broad variety of tours and excursions, from catamaran cruises and deep-sea fishing to swimming with dolphins, zip-lining and horseback riding, in 12 destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico.
The excursions seek to “spotlight what is unique and beautiful on each island,” officials said. The company also brought a measure of consolidation to Caribbean tour providers, often a disparate group, with virtually no single operator serving multiple destinations.
Island Routes offers more than 500 tours in Antigua, the Bahamas, Barbados, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, St. Lucia and the Turks & Caicos Islands, with each having undergone a thorough screening process, “providing experiences that are of the highest standard,” said officials.
