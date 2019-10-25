Italy Tour Company Raising Money for Breast Cancer Support and Research
Tour Operator October 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: There is so much more to be done in the fight against breast cancer, and every penny raised for this cause is critical. —Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Specialist Italy tour company Roma Experience is raising money for the Susan G Komen Foundation, in honor of a loved one lost to breast cancer.
The Italy travel experts are supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by raising money for the breast cancer charity, which supported a member of their own team who battled with breast cancer.
Roma Experience’s Business Development Manager Robert Pardi lost his wife to breast cancer and knows all too well the turmoil which this disease can bring for sufferers and their loved ones.
Robert’s own experiences are the reason Roma Experience has decided to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and donate to the organization that helped Robert and his wife in their time of need.
“When my wife was first diagnosed back in the late 1990s, it was very rare for a 30-year-old woman to have stage 3 breast cancer. I was told her outlook was bleak, but thanks to continued research and discoveries funded in part by organizations such as the Susan G Komen Foundation, my wife lived a high quality of life for 11 years after her diagnosis. I am so thankful that my company is taking a stand against this disease with me,” said Pardi.
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the work of the Susan G Komen Foundation, Roma Experience will be donating one percent of all of its profits through October to the charity.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is held annually in October to spread awareness of breast cancer and encourage women to self-examine, as well as being a time for raising money to help find new cures and support those dealing with breast cancer.
The Susan G Komen Foundation funds breast screenings across the USA, with more than 200,000 women being screened last year thanks to the support of the Susan G Komen Foundation fund.
Roma Experience specializes in small group and private tours of Italy, exploring the history, culture, art and amazing landmarks across destinations including Rome and Florence.
Throughout October, bookings on any of Roma Experience’s tours will contribute to their fundraising efforts.
SOURCE: Roma Experience press release.
For more information on Italy, Rome
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS