It's Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day: Time to Book that Trip!

It is officially halfway to St. Patrick's Day on September 17, and that means it’s a great time to start planning a trip to Ireland!
As fall sets in and the memories of last summer's vacation begin to dim, why not plan a new adventure to look forward to? Take a trip to the Emerald Isle to immerse yourself in the exciting atmosphere around Ireland for St. Patrick's Day.
While Ireland is an ideal destination for travelers year-round, CIE Tours offers guests a number of ways to experience the country and culture this March, making it easy and seamless for guests to enjoy these unique cultural traditions. And with 90 years of touring experience in Ireland, CIE Tours knows all the special tips only true local experts can offer.
There are at least 10 scheduled vacations with CIE Tours that will be on the Emerald Isle for St. Patrick's Day, including the Irish Classic, Best of Ireland South, the Irish Pub Tour, Evergreen Island South, Irish Adventure, a Taste of Ireland and Irish Spirit.
If a Private Driver trip is more your style, you can build your own custom vacation, tailored to take in all the official St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Experience exactly the trip you want with an expert at the wheel, giving you the guidance only a local can.
In addition to taking in the buzz of Ireland on St. Patrick's Day, guests booking these CIE Tours vacations will take in plenty of quintessential Irish sights and cultural attractions along the way. Every scheduled tour spends time in Dublin, a city famed for its vibrancy and wit. They’ll also explore natural wonders such as the Cliffs of Moher, Giant's Causeway, the Ring of Kerry, Slieve League and more.
On the 13-day Irish Classic, which begins in Dublin on March 4, 2023, guests circumnavigate the country, overnighting in Belfast, Derry, Westport, Bunratty, Killarney and Waterford and taking in some of the country's most magnificent sights. Highlights include St. Patrick's Grave on the 800-year-old grounds of Down Cathedral, Giant's Causeway, the Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher, the Nine Glens of Antrim and much more. Several experiences exclusive to CIE Tours are also offered along the way, including visits to the Walled City Brewery and the centuries-old Marine Bar in Dungarvan.
Travelers seeking the utmost in conviviality can book CIE's Irish Pub Tour. This nine-day journey, departing on March 11, 2023, showcases the Emerald Isle's legendary pubs as well as plenty of historical sights.
Highlights include a number of exclusive experiences, including a visit to the Irish Whiskey Museum, a stop in the Marine Bar, and storytelling at O'Connors Pub in Salthill, Galway, which served as the setting for Ed Sheeran's "Galway Girl" music video. Guests also experience traditional farm life with a stop for a sheepdog demonstration and they also have the chance to benefit from the luck of the Irish with a stop to kiss the Blarney Stone and explore Blarney Castle.
Guests looking for a shorter journey will want to book the Taste of Ireland trip. This short-and-sweet five-day sojourn departs on St. Patrick's Day (March 17, 2023), beginning in Dublin and finishing in Shannon. The itinerary includes all the essentials: the legendary Blarney Castle, Cliffs of Moher, Dublin Castle and the Ring of Kerry. Plus there’s a sheepdog demonstration and a visit to the lively Merry Ploughboy Pub.
While these experiences are ideal for a St. Paddy's Day break, Ireland is a year-round destination; these tours are offered throughout the year as well as additional options such as CIE Tours’ guided private driver, custom groups, and self-drive trips.
