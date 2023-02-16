John Hall’s Alaska Launches New Commission Structure
Tour Operator Theresa Norton February 16, 2023
John Hall’s Alaska is implementing a new commission structure for travel advisors starting at a 5 percent commission per booking on guests’ fully paid fares.
In addition, the family-owned and -operated tour provider is further enhancing partnerships with travel agents with a newly designed incentive program on top of the commission structure.
“We are thrilled to offer our new incentive-based commission program for travel agents,” said John Hall Sr., president and CEO of John Hall’s Alaska. “With the price point of our tours, agents can easily make more commissions. For example, if they sell a ‘National Parks of Alaska’ tour to a family of two, they just made a commission of more than $1,500 on one sale.”
The company also will pay incentives at the end of each calendar year for traveled revenue within each given year. The incentive is an additional 1 percent for $30,001 to $60,000 sold up to an additional 5 percent for $150,001 to $200,000 sold.
Travel advisors can earn a 5 percent commission on the “National Parks of Alaska” itinerary and 7 percent on all other full-length John Hall’s Alaska itineraries.
John Hall’s Alaska has also redesigned its website so it now allows itineraries and motorcoach services to be booked online. By clicking the “Book Tour” button, website guests will be prompted to fill out a booking form and deposit, which will then be followed up by a John Hall’s Alaska staff member directly to finalize a trip.
“As we grow and technology evolves, we continue to improve our website so it’s ultra-compatible for any device, easy to read and intuitive,” said Hall Sr. “We have created a one-stop shopping experience for travel advisors and visitors. Everything is at their fingertips so they can secure a dream trip in real-time while still receiving the expected customer service and genuine treatment from us that we have built our business on.”
Since 1983, John Hall’s Alaska has offered in-depth tour packages covering Alaska, the Yukon and the Canadian Rockies during the summer, fall, and winter months, by land, rail, air, and sea. All itineraries are value-added to include hands-on, educational attractions plus wildlife and glacier viewing. The company partners with wilderness lodges and highly-rated local restaurants. The company employs Alaska professionals who not only drive its luxury motorcoaches but also guide and entertain guests.
