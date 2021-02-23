Journese Debuts 2021-22 Brochures for Hawaii, US, Canada, Caribbean
WHY IT RATES: In response to consumers' pandemic-fueled preferences for privacy and seclusion, Journese has partnered with a wide array of resorts, private residences and vacation rentals to create a host of curated travel experiences that iwill appeal to post-pandemic travelers looking for their next getaway in Hawaii, the Continental U.S., Canada or the Caribbean. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Journese announces its new 2021-2022 digital brochures for The Hawaiian Islands, Continental United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The four-color brochures are available in both a magazine-style format and a downloadable PDF at journese.com/brochures.
Featuring a range of accommodations, including premier resorts, Private Retreats, private resort residences and luxury vacation rentals, the brochures offer a plethora of vacation options for travelers. In addition, the brochures boast sample day-by-day itineraries, excursions including private options, small-ship cruises and insider tips from the Journese’ team.
The Journese Hawaii, United States and Canada brochure features more than 580 accommodation options, including condominiums for the ultimate in seclusion, privacy and convenience. Journese recently expanded its United States portfolio for those seeking a handcrafted staycation, adding over 200 hotels across more than 75 cities and more than 20 states.
Travelers will enjoy curated getaways to Key West, Florida; Las Vegas; New York City; Orlando, Florida; San Diego; and more highly sought-after cities, plus less densely populated destinations, such as Hilton Head, South Carolina; Napa and Sonoma, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Savannah, Georgia. In Hawaii, Journese options include premier resorts and luxury vacation rentals, including beachfront resorts across the islands, offering exclusive rates and added values, such as spa savings, resort credits, complimentary breakfast and more.
In addition, Journese offers close-to-home cruising in the United States, including Alaska, Hawaii, the Great Lakes and iconic rivers. Travelers will delight in voyages with spacious staterooms aboard American Cruise Lines, genuine steamboat cruising with American Queen Steamboat Company, exploration of America’s natural wonders aboard Victory Cruise Lines and discovery of majestic sites not accessible to larger ships with UnCruise Adventures. Small-ship cruises with less than 250 passengers are exempt from the CDC No Sail Order and provide an intimate setting for travelers to discover America’s spectacular beauty.
Journese’ Caribbean brochure features 22 islands including the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Turks & Caicos, Aruba, Jamaica and the Bahamas. Journese recently expanded its resort portfolio to include AMResorts, Couples Resorts, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts and more in Jamaica. Immersive vacations featured in the brochure include adults-only and all-inclusive resorts, plus premier resorts in the United States Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where a passport is not required, and there is not a return Covid-19 testing requirement.
With more than 185 resorts and luxury vacation options, plus expedited customs and immigration service and a VIP lounge in Jamaica, the Caribbean offers a close beach escape for those seeking a customized vacation. Many resort partners in the Caribbean offer complimentary onsite COVID-19 testing for guests, making it easy and convenient to comply with the new CDC Order for international travelers.
Travel Advisors can add Journese’ Cancel-For-Any-Reason travel protection plan, which begins at $99 per person for land bookings and includes 100-percent commission protection. Journese currently offers Zero Brand Change Fees on new land vacations booked by March 31, 2021.
“Our new brochures offer the tools Travel Advisors need to handcraft a seamless vacation for their most discerning clients,” says Amy Comparato, Senior Brand Director, Journese. “With an emphasis on luxury vacation rentals and private excursion options, the brochures highlight the seclusion and privacy travelers are seeking as they reconnect with their loved ones.”
To make a booking, travel advisors can visit Journese.com or call 800.442.9244. Journese is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
SOURCE: Journese press release.
