Journese Launches Travel Advisor Incentive on AMR Collection Resorts
Tour Operator AMR Collection Laurie Baratti October 09, 2022
Journese—Pleasant Holidays’ luxury brand in collaboration with the now Hyatt- owned AMR Collection, has just announced its latest incentive for its travel agent partners.
Travel advisors can earn 500 Bonus TRIP Points for every new, registered booking they make at participating AMR Collection resorts around the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America. Qualifying bookings must be made between now and November 6, 2022, for travel through December 31, 2023.
In addition, Travel advisors earn an extra 100 bonus TRIP points when bookings are registered on the same day they’re confirmed, and 1,500 bonus TRIP points when they’ve booked 10 confirmed, qualifying guest reservations.
Plus, the top producer will receive a complimentary two-night stay at the new Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen by AMR Collection in Mexico’s awe-inspiring Riviera Maya region.
To be eligible for the incentive promotion and bonus TRIP Points, travel advisors must register new bookings by November 15, 2022. Even if you don’t qualify for the top-producer prize trip, Journese TRIP Points can always be redeemed for personal travel to your choice of any Journese destination.
The incentive offer is completely combinable with all other promotions running at AMR Collection properties. Travel advisors can also earn up to 100 percent commission protection when adding one of Journese’s Cancel-For-Any-Reason protection plans to bookings, including Cash Back or Future Travel Credit options. Trip protection pricing starts at $49 per adult.
AMR Collection resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America represent the pinnacle of all-inclusive luxury, whether vacationers are looking to unwind at adults-only retreats with Secrets Resorts & Spas, go on a family-friendly getaway with Dreams Resorts & Spas, or focus on personal relaxation and rejuvenation with Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts.
“With focused brands across Central and South America, Mexico and the Caribbean, the AMR Collection offers travelers authentic ‘WOW’ moments,” remarked Amy Comparato, Senior Brand Director, Journese. “Whether seeking a family-friendly vacation, couples-only or a focus on well-being, Journese can handcraft vacations for those seeking memorable moments and connection.”
