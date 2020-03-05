Journese Offering Travel Advisors Bonus TRIP Points and Top-Prize Resort Stay
WHY IT RATES: Journese is upping the ante by offering bonus TRIP rewards points for travel advisors who book their clients for stays at select spa and wellness resorts, and a grand prize for the top-producing travel agent of a three-night stay at Le Méridien Bora Bora. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Journese announces its new travel advisor incentive, whereby travel advisors earn up to 500 Bonus TRIP Points for every confirmed Journese booking at select spa and wellness resorts worldwide made by March 31, 2020, for travel through March 31, 2021; plus the top revenue-producing advisor will earn a three-night stay at Le Méridien Bora Bora in Tahiti.
In addition, any activity booked in the Journese portfolio in combination with these select spa and wellness resorts will receive an additional 100 Bonus TRIP Points on registered bookings.
Featuring a portfolio of premier four- and five-star properties, including all-inclusive options, private resort residences, enriching activities and inspiring excursions, in conjunction with the most luxurious spa and wellness experiences, travelers can celebrate the renewal of mind, body and spirit amid vibrant landscapes in the most coveted destinations.
Guests can indulge in natural therapies, ancient healing rituals, body and fitness regimens, invigorating activities and healthful cuisine for a handcrafted journey of revitalization and wellbeing.
Furthermore, many of the resort partners also offer real-time rates, instant reservation confirmations and availability; plus, bookings can be combined with all classes of airline service, excursion options, including private activities, car rentals and private transfers.
All bookings are combinable with all resort promotions, such as complimentary nights, special room rates, resort credits and complimentary breakfasts. Visit Journese.com/itineraries for a sample of spa-themed itineraries across our portfolio.
“Journese is delighted to partner with premier resorts around the world that feature the ultimate in spa getaways, rejuvenation and relaxation, for a true wellness getaway,” says Amy Comparato, Senior Brand Director, Journese. “Plus, with the additional bonus TRIP Points for activities, travel advisors gain extra benefits when designing a fully immersive experience for their clients.”
To make a booking, travel advisors can visit Journese.com or call 800.442.9244. Travel advisors must register new bookings by April 15, 2020, to be eligible for the hotel stay reward. Journese is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
For more information, visit journese.com.
SOURCE: Journese press release.
