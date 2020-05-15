Journese Offers Up to 600 TRIP Points for New Family Bookings
Journese announces its new travel advisor incentive, whereby travel advisors earn up to 500 Bonus TRIP Points for every new Journese booking at select family resorts across the continental United States, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and Canada, made by July 3, 2020, for travel through December 31, 2021.
Plus, the top revenue-producing advisor will earn a three-night stay at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort on the Island of Hawaii. In addition, any activity booked in the Journese portfolio in combination with these select family resorts will receive an additional 100 Bonus TRIP Points on registered bookings.
As families look forward to opportunities to travel and reconnect, the Journese-vetted portfolio of premier four- and five-star properties, Private Retreats and private resort residences offer travelers the ideal escape. Enjoy a Memorial Day adventure in the desert oasis of Scottsdale, Arizona, on the pristine beaches of Key West, Fla., on secluded Coronado Island in San Diego, Calif., or amidst the tranquil waters of Lake Tahoe, Nev.
Or, plan a quick summer getaway to celebrate an anniversary, milestone birthday or renewed family togetherness with a multi-generational vacation to discover even more wonders of the United States and Canada. Begin planning holiday travel to the sun and sand of Hawaii, Mexico or Caribbean, or to experience the adventure that awaits in Costa Rica.
Travelers can indulge in iconic hotel pools and waterparks, private beaches, kids clubs, as well as in opportunities for a private chef and nanny at select accommodation choices.
Many resort partners offer real-time rates, instant reservation confirmations and availability; plus, bookings can be combined with all classes of airline service, private excursion options, car rentals and private transfers. All bookings are combinable with all resort promotions such as complimentary nights, special room rates, resort credits and complimentary breakfasts. Visit Journese.com/itineraries for a sample of family- and multi-generational-themed itineraries across the Journese portfolio.
“Journese looks forward to the opportunity to partner with travel advisors to curate travelers’ dreams into cherished family memories,” says Amy Comparato, Senior Brand Director, Journese. “Now, more than ever, families are yearning for a true escape filled with family fun and relaxation.”
To make a booking, travel advisors can visit Journese.com or call 800-442-9244. Travel advisors must register new bookings by July 15, 2020, to be eligible for the hotel stay reward and bonus TRIP points. Journese is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
SOURCE: Journese press release.
