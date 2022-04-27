Kensington Tours Introduces First Luxury Privately Guided Tours in Hawaii
Tour Operator Kensington Tours Lacey Pfalz April 27, 2022
Kensington Tours has released a new collection of private-guided luxury itineraries throughout the four main islands of Hawaii this April.
During the tours, guests can enjoy an emphasis on culture, historical and active outdoor experiences as they’re guided by a local. The tours focus on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island, with options to personalize each itinerary.
Each trip comes complete with everything from accommodations, private tours, transfers and car rentals to surfing lessons, dinner reservations and more.
While each itinerary can be completely personalized, they center around one main theme. The Oahu & Maui Signature tour brings travelers to some of Oahu’s most beautiful coastlines. The Historic Hawaii: Oahu & Big Island trip includes a picnic under the stars on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea, its highest point.
Travelers taking the Active Hawaii: Big Island & Kauai trip can explore Kilauea and the Kohala Coast via helicopter, while those on the Garden & Valley Isles: Maui & Kauai trip can watch a breathtaking sunrise over the Haleakala shield volcano.
All seven new luxury Hawaiian tours can be combined with other Kensington tours in other destinations, such as French Polynesia, New Zealand and Japan, so a larger trip can be seamlessly integrated and planned by a Kensington Tours professional.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Princess Hotels Shares Details on Remodeled Punta Cana Properties
-
For more information on Kensington Tours, Hawaii
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS