Kensington Tours Introduces First Luxury Privately Guided Tours in Hawaii

Kensington Tours has released a new collection of private-guided luxury itineraries throughout the four main islands of Hawaii this April.

During the tours, guests can enjoy an emphasis on culture, historical and active outdoor experiences as they’re guided by a local. The tours focus on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island, with options to personalize each itinerary.

Hawaii, Mauna Kea, Mauna Kea Hawaii, mountains in Hawaii, Hawaiian mountains
Mauna Kea, Hawaii. (photo via Peter Luo)

Each trip comes complete with everything from accommodations, private tours, transfers and car rentals to surfing lessons, dinner reservations and more.

While each itinerary can be completely personalized, they center around one main theme. The Oahu & Maui Signature tour brings travelers to some of Oahu’s most beautiful coastlines. The Historic Hawaii: Oahu & Big Island trip includes a picnic under the stars on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea, its highest point.

Haleakala Crater, Maui, Hawaii, Maui Hawaii, Haleakala Crater on Maui
Haleakala Crater, Maui, Hawaii. (photo via Getty Images)

Travelers taking the Active Hawaii: Big Island & Kauai trip can explore Kilauea and the Kohala Coast via helicopter, while those on the Garden & Valley Isles: Maui & Kauai trip can watch a breathtaking sunrise over the Haleakala shield volcano.

All seven new luxury Hawaiian tours can be combined with other Kensington tours in other destinations, such as French Polynesia, New Zealand and Japan, so a larger trip can be seamlessly integrated and planned by a Kensington Tours professional.

