Kensington Tours Introduces: The Stopover Reinvented
Tour Operator July 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: These new customizable, privately guided journeys are designed to help travelers make the most of multi-city getaways. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate.
Stopovers are now something to get excited about, thanks to Kensington Tours’ new collection of customizable, privately guided itineraries designed around popular airline routing. With an increasing number of carriers encouraging extended stays in their hub cities, Kensington Tours has developed a range of tailormade journeys to facilitate enriching multi-city travel.
“As a tour operator entirely focused on designing custom itineraries for our clients, we have seen a very interesting trend lately with respect to stopovers,” says Alison Hickey, President of Kensington Tours. “As new airline routings become available, an increasing number of clients are requesting land experiences designed around their ideal flight paths.”
“Airlines such as EVA Air, Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, Cathay Pacific and Emirates have expanded their reach throughout Asia, facilitating connections that did not exist previously,” says Hickey. “In the past, it was quite challenging to access regional destinations like Chiang Mai and Phuket without going through a capital city, like Bangkok, whereas now these locations are serviced by major hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Seoul with multiple daily flights.”
Travelers to Southeast Asia can break up a long-haul flight with a stop in Singapore to enjoy three days cruising the Singapore River on an authentic bumboat, discovering the city’s breathtaking architecture and dining at Michelin Star hawker stands all with a local private guide. Alternatively, a personalized Southeast Asia itinerary with a stop in Seoul features privately guided tours of the city’s vibrant Hongdae District and Changdeokgung Palace.
Dubai has also become a popular stopover spot for travelers en route to Indonesia and Africa. Kensington Tours’ offerings in Dubai include privately guided historical tours of the city’s beautiful architecture and bustling souks, 4x4 adventures in the dunes, camel rides and dinner under the stars in the Arabian Desert.
“It's now possible to fly direct from New York to Singapore or Dubai to Bali, which allows us to take a more creative approach to trip planning,” says Hickey. “The best part about these new itineraries is that they apply even if a traveler’s chosen airline doesn’t offer a special stopover program. Clients can simply use the ‘multicity’ option when requesting a quote on an airline website.”
SOURCE: Kensington Tours press release.
