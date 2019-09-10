Kensington Tours Launches New Bucketlist-Worthy Australian Tours
Tour Operator Kensington Tours September 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: With a revamped collection of over 200 customizable Australian itineraries, Kensington Tours can cater Down-Under adventurers having a wide variety of specialized interests, budgets and mobility levels. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Kensington Tours has completely overhauled its product offering in Australia, with a focus on exclusive, bucket-list-worthy experiences that go beyond Bondi and the Great Barrier Reef.
Designed with a wide range of travelers in mind, this collection of customizable itineraries highlights Australia’s vast natural wonders while offering exciting new ways to experience them.
Travelers to Sydney can leave the crowds behind and embark on a private yacht adventure on the iconic Sydney Harbor or tour the city with a local aboriginal guide whose ancestors witnessed the arrival of Captain Cook.
In Melbourne, Kensington Tours clients can take advantage of street art tours with local artists, experience a private tour of the city’s hidden bars and get a bird’s eye view of the Great Ocean Road on a private helicopter ride.
Outside the cities, there’s the opportunity to scuba dive off pristine Lizard Island, swim with whale sharks in the Indian Ocean or embark on a wine tasting journey for connoisseurs in the scenic Barossa Valley.
“In 2019, we dedicated a significant amount of time to reimagining the possibilities for customized, private guided travel in Australia,” says Alison Hickey, President of Kensington Tours. “As our entire business revolves around designing tailor-made itineraries for each individual guest, it is critical for us to have a vast portfolio of compelling day tours, developed in partnership with the highest quality suppliers and hotels.”
“This year, we introduced over 200 new day tours to dramatically expand our Destination Experts’ ability to delight our clients, whether they might be interested in aboriginal culture, wildlife rehabilitation or photography,” she adds.
“Unlike companies who might focus on developing group series with a smaller number of day tours to be sold in large volume, our focus is to carefully curate diverse experiences that can meet the specific requirements of clients with varying interests, budgets and levels of mobility. Our goal was to better showcase the potential to visit Australia on a tailor-made basis while elevating the quality of our offering to truly best-in-class.”
For more information, visit KensingtonTours.com.
SOURCE: Kensington Tours press release.
