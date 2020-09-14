Kensington Tours Launches The Resort Collection
Tour Operator Kensington Tours Lacey Pfalz September 14, 2020
Kensington Tours announced on September 14 the launch of The Resort Collection, a new travel category that combines resort stays with personalized private-guided tours in Kensington’s unique style.
“We recognized that many of our clients wanted the best of both worlds when they went to a resort,” said Alison Hickey, President of Kensington Tours. “For part of their trip they definitely want to relax on a perfect white-sand beach and do absolutely nothing. And for part of that time they also want to discover something authentic about wherever they are, in a way that’s relevant and memorable to them. That’s exactly what The Resort Collection by Kensington Tours offers.”
The Resort Collection has chosen some of the world’s most beautiful resorts from around the world, like the Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa in French Polynesia, the Caesar Augustus in Capri or the Amanyara in Turks & Caicos. These resorts give travelers the rest and relaxation they deserve.
The private-guided tours are the second aspect of Kensington’s new travel category. They feature local guides and can be customized to travelers’ desires, ranging from interests such as history, sailing, scuba diving, architecture, ecology, food and more.
For travel agents, The Resort Collection matches clients' satisfaction with less added bookings. The Destination Experts guide assists both the travel agent and client, helping to book the tours and providing a single point of contact throughout the trip.
Kensington Tours also provides agents with 24/7 service should they need extra assistance.
From bookings made now until October 31, 2020, clients can book with Kensington Tours with a risk-free guarantee, which will provide clients who have canceled their trips with a 100 percent refund in the form of a future travel credit.
For more information about Kensington Tours and The Resort Collection, please visit KensingtonTours.com.
