Kensington Tours To Manage PCR Testing for Clients In-Destination
WHY IT RATES: Better access to COVID-19 testing satisfies the returning travel requirements for U.S. and Canada, which makes touring with Kensington Tours more accessible for more people. —Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer
Today Kensington Tours announced they will manage in-destination COVID-19 testing for all clients in order to help them meet government requirements for a negative test before returning to the United States or Canada.
The company will now arrange for an in-destination PCR test for all clients to determine whether or not the COVID-19 virus is present. This will help them satisfy current government policies in both the U.S. and Canada that require a negative test result before boarding an aircraft for return to that country. For itineraries that include two or more countries that may require a negative test to enter, Kensington Tours will also arrange and manage testing. Those who are interested in knowing more should talk to a Kensington Tours Destination Expert for more details.
This new PCR testing initiative is one more way that Kensington Tours is helping clients book with confidence as they start to plan travel once more. It follows on the heels of the extension of the company’s Risk-Free Booking Guarantee – now clients who book travel before April 30, 2021 have the flexibility of knowing that, for any reason, they may postpone their trip or cancel it for a 100 percent future travel credit for travel in 2021. Their travel investment is always fully protected, including airfare.
“People should feel confident about booking travel today,” said Helen Giontsis, President of Kensington Tours. “Our new PCR testing initiative gives clients real peace of mind knowing that we will help arrange and manage the testing requirement for them. It takes another potential concern off their plate. And it’s one more way that Kensington Tours is demonstrating that the health and safety of our clients is our number one priority.”
This PCR testing initiative is in addition to all the Safe Travel Certified protocols the company has implemented for maintaining the health and safety of both their clients and local teams. This broad set of specific and stringent precautions is helping to ensure a confident travel experience for clients, and a safer working environment for their local teams and hotel partners.
For more information, please see Kensington Tours' website.
SOURCE: Kensington Tours press release.
