Ker & Downey Africa Expands African Offerings
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz May 05, 2022
Key & Downey Africa, the luxury destination management company, has expanded its offerings in Africa after pent-up demand led to large numbers of bookings for 2022 and beyond.
Expanded B2B operations and appointments in regions across the world such as North America, Latin America, Germany, Switzerland, China, Eastern Europe, France and other regions will further help drive interest in Ker & Downey Africa’s trips and itineraries for luxury travelers.
The company specializes in tailor-made travel and safaris to Southern Africa, East Africa, Egypt and Indian Ocean islands including Mozambique, Madagascar and Seychelles.
Ker & Downey Africa’s LuxVenture trips offer a great blend of luxury travel and adventure travel experiences, marrying both travel types seamlessly with a large collection of luxury accommodations and responsible tour operators.
"We contribute a large part of our success to our relentless focus on the luxury traveler and the expertise and experience of our management team. We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to our valued clients across the globe for their ongoing support through what has undoubtedly been a trying time for us all," says Jeffrey Squire, Chairman of the Ker & Downey Africa group.
