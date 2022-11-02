Legendary Aurora Expeditions Founder To Lead Arctic Voyage of Discovery
Tour Operator Aurora Expeditions Patrick Clarke November 02, 2022
Award-winning Australian adventure travel company, Aurora Expeditions is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to discover the natural wonders of the Arctic with its founder and legendary explorer, Greg Mortimer.
This inaugural 15-day voyage from Scotland to Norway departs on May 16, 2023, aboard the new state-of-the-art polar namesake ship, the Greg Mortimer. "I can’t wait to bathe in that exquisite Arctic light once again. It’s been a while. This time will be even more surreal, being on a ship with my own name on it," Mortimer said in a statement.
Expeditioners leaving from Aberdeen, Scotland will visit the remote Orkney and Shetland Islands, sail along the magnificent Norwegian coast, and explore the frozen wilderness of Bear Island and Svalbard before finally arriving in Longyearbyen, Norway on May 30. Voyagers will be immersed in historic Scot and Viking cultural experiences, and explore fjords, fishing villages, and a myriad of islands.
This Founder’s Voyage Across the Arctic Circle all-inclusive pricing includes a twin share Aurora Stateroom, ensuite and prior-expedition breakfasts, and all onboard meals including snacks, tea and coffee during the voyage. Alcoholic beverages (beer and wine) and soft drinks are included with dinner. Shore excursions, lectures, Zodiac cruises, waterproof polar expedition jackets, transfers, port charges, fees, Wi-Fi and gratuities are included. Optional activities include sea kayaking and scuba diving.
Guests booking and depositing prior to December 31, 2022, will receive a 20 percent discount.
In his own statement, Aurora Expeditions CEO Michael Heath said "we are thrilled Greg is to lead this fascinating Arctic Journey. He is an inspiration to all who travel with him. His exploring and guiding expertise gleaned over three decades, will be an enlightening experience and highlight many a little-known treasure, inlet, and wildlife experience for his fellow expeditioners.”
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Aurora Expeditions, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS