Leisure Time Group Announces US Booking Agent
WHY IT RATES: An exciting New Zealand Small Group Touring product with guaranteed departures is now available for booking in the United States through multi-award-winning travel wholesaler, Down Under Answers. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Leisure Time Group, New Zealand, is delighted to announce that Seattle-based wholesaler and Australian and New Zealand specialists, Down Under Answers, will be working as a booking agent for the New Zealand based tour operator and their unique Small Group Tour product.
Leisure Time Group, founded in 1987, have also launched a new brand to focus specifically on the eight tour itineraries and durations which are offered as part of the Small Group Touring product.
Pure Discoveries offers flexible, comfortable, good-humored and unforgettable New Zealand journeys with no more than 16 guests per tour. The tours pack in a tremendous number of personalized and unforgettable experiences while offering passengers the chance to select from the YOUR CHOICE multiple options available on select days of each tour.
Leisure Time Group Managing Director, Scott Mehrtens, said it was a very exciting time for the Group and the new brand, Pure Discoveries. "Our Small Group Touring product has been operated over the past four years and has had tremendous feedback from travelers who have enjoyed our New Zealand tours. The overwhelming response has highlighted that the small group nature of the tour with likeminded travelers, the chance to get off the beaten track, and our great driver guides who always go 'the extra mile', ensures the perfect way to showcase New Zealand."
"We are delighted to be working with Down Under Answers to promote and sell this fantastic New Zealand product to the North American market. They are knowledgeable and experienced wholesalers who are committed to presenting the latest and most attractive vacation ideas to their travelers.”
Down Under Answers Marketing Manager, Linda Furber, said, "We are absolutely delighted to be representing Pure Discoveries in the US market. With a great selection of niche touring options, Pure Discoveries will appeal to travelers who are looking at a small group tour in New Zealand that offers flexibility within a set itinerary".
For more information about Pure Discoveries Small Group Tours, visit https://purediscoveries.co.nz/tours. For more information about Leisure Time Group, visit https://leisuretimegroup.co.nz/. For more information about Down Under Answers, visit https://www.duatravel.com/.
SOURCE: Leisure Time Group press release.
