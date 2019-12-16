Let Collette's Exotic Explorations Itineraries Take You Far
December 16, 2019
When your wanderlust isn’t satisfied by seeing the oft-traversed tourism sites of the Western world, you may want to set your sights on something even more extraordinary, unusual and off the beaten path.
Celebrated tour operator Collette’s Explorations collection offers an array of immersive, small group cultural expeditions, led by destination experts into some of the Earth’s most exotic places. Collette’s intimate trips represent small group travel reinvented, with groups limited to between fourteen and 24 participants allowing its tours to access many unique areas that can’t accommodate larger groups.
Collette’s new 2020 Exotic Destinations Brochure presents an array of options for adventuresome travelers, whether their passions lead them towards the Eastern Mediterranean, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Antarctica, or Central and South America. Those who opt for an Explorations itinerary will share the experience with a tight-knit bunch of travel enthusiasts, averaging about fifteen people, all having a shared aim—to experience an amazing destination in an up-close, authentic way.
Collette’s current exotic Explorations itineraries include:
Machu Picchu and the Galápagos Islands – 15 Days, 14 Nights
From the Land of the Incas to the Galápagos archipelago, see the crown jewels of South America, stand between two hemispheres at the Equatorial Line, unravel the exotic mysteries of the Galápagos and meet some of its one-of-a-kind creatures.
Experience Columbia – 10 Days, 9 Nights
Steeped in art, history and tradition, see this South American gem from its capital city of Bogotá to Medellín and Cartagena, stopping along the way to soak in the lush sights and smells of the Pereira Coffee Region.
Costa Rica: A World of Nature – 12 Days, 11 Nights
From the Pacific to the Caribbean coasts of Costa Rica, you’ll experience the essence of Pura Vida, and adventure into world-renowned rainforests rife with incredible species of wildlife. Explore pristine national parks spanning jungles, volcanoes and white-sand beaches.
The Plains of Africa – 14 Days, 13 Nights
An unforgettable Kenyan safari that will introduce you to Africa’s thriving cultures and innumerable natural wonders. Go in search of the “Big Five” and encounter other magnificent wildlife. Visit the Giraffe Sanctuary, Samburu National Preserve, Masai Mara Game Reserve, and many more.
Exploring South Africa, Victoria Falls and Botswana – 14 Days, 13 Nights
Spanning three countries, this safari takes you to behold South Africa’s stunning scenery, winding coastlines and remarkable wildlife, along with a taste of the region’s cultural diversity.
Colors of Morocco – 11 Days, 10 Nights
Explore Fes, one of the world’s holiest cities, walk through the ancient markets of Medina, ride first in a jeep and then on camelback through the Sahara Desert to make camp before journeying to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou and on to discover all of the fascinating nuances of Marrakech.
Mysteries of India – 15 Days, 14 Nights
This epic tour takes you to experience all the flavor of India, journeying from Delhi to Udaipur, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Agra, Khajuraho and Varanasi. You’ll sail along the legendary Ganges, encounter Bengal tigers, behold the immortal beauty of the Taj Mahal, and appreciate authentic Indian cuisine.
Kingdoms of Southeast Asia – 14 Days, 13 Nights
An ancient and mysterious world will unfold before you, beginning in Vietnam and making your way through Laos and Cambodia. Interact with local villagers as you journey along the Mekong River, discover a once-forgotten temple that lies deep in the jungle and awe at the world’s largest religious structure, the Angkor Wat temple.
Taste of Vietnam – 14 Days, 13 Nights
From bustling cities to villages nestled within verdant, rural landscapes, you’ll experience Vietnam’s unique balance of peace, modernism and prosperity. Stroll through Hanoi’s remarkable colonial French Quarter, discover details of the nation’s Imperial past at the Thien Mu Pagoda in Hue, cruise overnight aboard a charming junk boat on serene Halong Bay, experience the urban energy of Ho Chi Minh city and marvel at the floating markets along the Mekong Delta.
For more information, visit gocollette.com.
