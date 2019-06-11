Luxury Gold Presents 2020 Americas Collection
Tour Operator Luxury Gold June 11, 2019
WHY IT RATES: For travelers looking to try something new next year, Luxury Gold has new expeditions to choose from in 2020.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Luxury Gold, the global leader in luxury escorted journeys, is pleased to present its exceptional 2020 Americas mini-magazine with 12 journeys beyond the ordinary to North and South America. The collection includes some of the award-winning brand’s most popular journeys such as Majesty of the Rockies, Treasures of the Incas, and Indulgence in Eastern Canada well as three brand new journeys to Colombia, Ecuador and Canada & the USA. This year, Luxury Gold is also offering recently enhanced journey s and six itineraries with notable Chairman’s Collection VIP experiences on select departures.
“We are delighted to be offering our truly immersive 2020 Luxury Gold Americas journeys by bringing back the gold en age of travel with our exclusive VIP experiences, exceptional dining and carefully chosen luxury hotels,” said Ulla Hefel Bohler, CEO of Luxury Gold. “Our valued clients will enjoy the expert knowledge of their Traveling Concierge, special small group departures and opportunities to make travel matter while learning to travel more sustainably with our partner, the TreadRight Foundation.”
Here are the three exciting new 2020 journeys:
*NEW* Art, Culture and Cuisine of Colombia – 10 Days
With Luxury Gold’s VIP Experiences, guests enjoy a private, before-hours guided tour of the Gold Museum (“Museo del Oro”) in Bogotá and an after-hours guided visit to the Zipaquirá Salt Cathedral, a fascinating Roman Catholic Church built 721 feet (220 meters) underground within the tunnels of a salt mine while in Zipaquirá. They will meet fascinating locals including a Comuna 13 survivor in Medellin, the niece of literary great Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Cartagena and the owner of a coffee plantation in paisa country.
On select departures, guests will enjoy a Chairman’s Collection VIP experience by meeting celebrated author, Juan Gabriel Vasquez, who has been shortlisted for the prestigious Man Booker Prize-the leading literary award in the English-speaking world. Hailed as one of South America’s most notable literary stars and one of the most acclaimed writers of his generation, Vasquez is best known for his award-winning novel The Sound of Things Falling, where he confronts the history of his native country, Colombia. For a taste of local and exceptional dining, guests indulge in delicious regional flavors along the way, including ‘Bandeja Paisa' and dishes prepared by one of the top 50 chefs in Latin America in Medellin.
*NEW* Ecuador ME to WE Extension - 5 Days
Guests can choose to extend their Treasures of the Incas journey to Peru with a unique visit to the Amazon. On this exciting five-day expedition through the Amazon jungle, clients explore Ecuador’s lush landscapes and vibrant culture while staying at the Minga Lodge. Luxury Gold has partnered with social enterprise ME to WE, connecting guests with indigenous communities and facilitating participation in a sustainable international development project.
During the first exploration of the Amazon rainforest, they will hike deep into the forest where there’s a chance to see a myriad of flora and fauna, including toucans, long-tailed potoos, gargantuan cebo trees and countless species of insects, spiders and snakes. A jungle walk leads guests o the nearby community, where they will help build local infrastructure as part of a WE Village's development project. They can help develop the community with several hands-on activities such as digging a well and laying the foundation of a health center. Another option is to help a farmer by planting seeds, fetching water from the river and harvesting crops to maintain the beautiful land for generations to come.
*NEW* Vibrant Eastern Canada & the USA – 10 Days
Guests take in the stunning scenery as they journey through Eastern Canada and the USA on this unforgettable journey from charming and historical Montreal, along Kancamagus Highway, dating back to the Indian Tribes of 1600’s, and towards the Big Apple. A special stop at Confiturerie Tigidou in l’Île d'Orléans offers an engaging encounter to meet knowledgeable locals who make the region’s famous jam and guests are taught how the popular jam is made.
An interesting lesson in history awaits in Quebec among the Eastern Townships and Le Vignoble Le Cep d’Argent where guests will indulge in an exclusive Luxury Gold VIP Experience within the world of Champagne and learn about the controversy of differentiating Champagne from sparkling wine. Guests journey on to New Hampshire and take in the best views of fall foliage and enjoy staying in 5-star hotels at the most sought-after addresses like the luxurious Essex House in New York City with its Art Deco-inspired decor located adjacent to Central Park where scenic views await and just moments away from Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle and Fifth Avenue.
Guests can book early and take advantage of the popular Early Payment Discount, offering savings of 10% if they book and pay in full by Dec. 18, 2019.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Luxury Gold press release.
For more information on Luxury Gold
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS