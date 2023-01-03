Luxury Gold Rebrands for 'Golden Age' of Travel
Tour Operator Luxury Gold Lacey Pfalz January 03, 2023
Luxury Gold, a luxury small group tour operator and member of TTC Tour Brands, has announced a new rebranding to enter into a new era of travel, one which prioritizes once-in-a-lifetime experiences with personalized service and luxury, with the launch of 30 limited-time small group journeys.
Luxury Gold as a brand is now focusing on “Passport Moments,” special experiences that offer memories that will last a lifetime, such as an after-hours visit to the Jaipur City Palace for afternoon tea, or meeting the owner of a gelato shop in Italy.
They range from TTC’s “MAKE TRAVEL MATTER” experiences to new Luxury Gold-specific Founder’s Collection experiences, which range from meet-and-greets with European nobility and celebrated icons to meeting those tasked with preserving centuries of history in their ancestral homes or historic sites.
“It’s clear that affluent travelers intend on traveling in 2023 and are looking to book those once-in-a-lifetime trips that include all the luxury and ease of a high-end travel experience,” says Melissa DaSilva, President of Luxury Gold, North America. “With the rebrand of Luxury Gold, travelers will be able to have an even more intimate and elegant travel experience with magnificent stays, exceptional dining and curated experiences. As a brand that offers luxury travelers refined and immersive travel experiences in a small group setting, Luxury Gold is excited to meet the demand for an exceptional journey that checks all the boxes.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Luxury Gold
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS