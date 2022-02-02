Luxury Gold To Offer Complimentary Hotel Stay With 2022 Bookings
Tour Operator Luxury Gold Janeen Christoff February 02, 2022
Tour operator Luxury Gold is offering guests an extra hotel night on tours in 2022.
Guests who book between now and March 31, 2022, are able to add their additional night of accommodations on Luxury Gold tours around the world, including the Americas, Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. This also includes the tour operator's two new itineraries in the South of France and Croatia.
“We know that our guests very much appreciate the value of an extra hotel night as an opportunity to further explore the destination or simply enjoy the fine service and amenities at some of the world’s finest hotels,” said Guy Young, president of Luxury Gold. “Adding an extra night at the beginning or end of the tour, compliments of Luxury Gold, is a great way for our guest to enhance their trip.”
In order to take advantage of the offer, travelers must make a deposit within 72 hours and pay for their trip in full by March 31.
Luxury Gold has also reduced the size of all of its tours this year to small groups of 24 travelers or less and added more exclusive experiences and flexibility. Guests can enjoy more choices when it comes to activities such as 'Journey, Your Way' where guests can select unique local experiences and 'MAKE TRAVEL MATTER' experiences aimed at advancing 11 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Hotels that guests can choose from on their journeys include the Bauer Palazzo in Venice during Ultimate Italy. On British Royale, guests can choose The Rubens at the Palace in London, and they can choose the Mena House Hotel in Cairo when traveling on the Elegance of the Pharaohs journey. On Majesty of the Rockies, guests can choose to stay at the Fairmont Banff Springs, known as Canada’s 'Castle in the Rockies'.
