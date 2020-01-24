Luxury Travel Brand Launches Industry-Disrupting Celebrity-Led Experiences
Tour Operator January 24, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The Luminary Experiences has several global itineraries planned for 2020, with more to come in 2021.—Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
The Luminary Experiences by Discover 7 makes its grand debut as a change-maker in experiential travel with a new way to see the world. With ultra-tailored trips led by select “Luminaries,” or experts who represent the very best in their respective fields, travelers now have the opportunity to access some of the greatest minds and personalities across the culinary, wellness, athletic, political and entertainment spaces today, and spend a vacation with them in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations.
From the coveted travel team behind Discover 7, who create bespoke journeys for luxury clientele, The Luminary Experiences spinoff has a thoughtfully curated community of talented Luminaries, who range from traditional celebrities and influencers to accomplished industry leaders and culture changers, all of whom lead and host extraordinary trips, ranging from four to nine days, for an intimate group of travelers. The launch of The Luminary Experiences marks the first time the public has access to coveted luminaries in such an authentic, intimate and culturally immersive format.
Several global itineraries are planned for 2020, with the first trip kicking off this summer, while more are in development for 2021, including a yoga-focused trip with actress Zoe Kravitz. Currently, travelers can book the below trips:
—Paris & Normandy With World-Renowned Presidential Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin (August 6-11, 2020)
—Milan With Model and Actor Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman (September 5-10, 2020)
—Iceland With Strongman and Game of Thrones Star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (September 20-25, 2020)
—Naples & Sorrento With Eataly Top Chef Simone Falco (October 1-6, 2020)
—Morocco With Tony Award Winning Actor BD Wong (2020; dates to be announced soon)
Born from the desire to break from the typical luxury travel model of repeated trips to the same places, each trip from The Luminary Experiences is uniquely unlike any other. The itineraries are specially curated to exhibit the designated Luminary’s personal expertise and draw compelling connections to the chosen destinations, offering travelers once-in-a-lifetime access not only to an interpersonal adventure alongside the notable, but the rare opportunity to experience the destination like never before. Each trip will host an intimate group of 10-20 attendees and will provide exclusive access to local, destination-specific highlights, delicacies and more. The brand is introducing a whole new way to vacation while reshaping the way modern experiential travel is perceived.
“After years spent planning essentially the same travel itineraries over and over again for travelers seeking exclusive trips, I reached a point where I kept dreaming and thinking bigger,” said Cameron MacMillan, Co-Founder of The Luminary Experiences. “I found myself constantly questioning and challenging the culturally accepted norms and limits of possibility when it came to luxury travel and decided to attempt breaking the barriers into next-level personalized travel, which ultimately led to the conception of The Luminary Experiences.”
“Our ultimate vision in launching The Luminary Experiences is to connect people to some of the biggest names in today’s cultural arena through shared interests, while providing new and thrilling experiences that money alone cannot buy,” added Eric Grayson, Chairman and Co-Founder. MacMillan and Grayson, both of whom began traveling at very young ages and work together at Discover 7 as Director of Business Development and Founder & Chief Executive Officer, respectively, teamed up on account of their shared creative vision to bring a new kind of experiential travel to life through The Luminary Experiences.
For more information on The Luminary Experiences, trip itineraries, and bookings, please visit theluminaryexperiences.com.
SOURCE: Discover 7 press release.
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS