Monograms Adds Off-Season Options and New Opportunities in the US
Tour Operator August 25, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can take advantage of new seasons and cities. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Monograms announced plans to expand its all-in-one vacation packages to new seasons and cities in 2021.
For the first time, travelers can enjoy the seamless vacation planning only Monograms provides–including the on-site services of a Local Host, hand-selected accommodations in the heart of destinations and customizable sightseeing–in the “off-season” with savings of up to 40 percent.
Further, the company has added New Orleans, Nashville, San Francisco and San Diego to its global vacation portfolio.
“Monograms is inviting travelers to experience Europe and North America with fewer crowds for less money with new ‘off-season’ vacations and departures in the New Year,” said Steve Born, chief marketing officer for the Globus family of brands. “Now, travelers can enjoy all they love about Monograms outside of the traditional, summer vacation season. And, in this new travel environment, hand-selected hotels and the on-site services of a local travel expert make all the difference. Monograms’ Local Hosts can turn questions into answers and intrigue into customizable exploration.”
New, off-season Monograms Europe itineraries include London; London and Paris; Rome and Florence as well as Rome, Florence & Venice.
Monograms’ four new U.S. city getaways–all of which include superior accommodations in the heart of the city, the guidance of a helpful Local Host and guided sightseeing in the “off-season”–are:
New Orleans–Steeped in history, culture, cuisine and architecture—from the wrought iron trellises of the French Quarter to the soul-stirring blues of Bourbon Street–New Orleans is like no other city in the world. This new three-night getaway exploits all the “Big Easy” has to offer.
Guided sightseeing includes the French Quarter, followed by a beignet- and coffee-tasting at the famous Cafe du Monde. The rest of the itinerary is free to enjoy New Orleans and might include taking a streetcar down St. Charles Avenue or Canal Street past the moss-covered lanes of antebellum mansions in the Garden District. Plus, from hurricanes to hot jambalaya, there is never a shortage of soothing Southern comfort food in New Orleans’ historic restaurants from Cajun to Creole.
Nashville–From the price tag on Minnie Pearl’s hat to the country divas’ dresses, Nashville still sways as the home of American music. Monograms invites travelers to get away to Music City, U.S.A. on this new three-night getaway which includes a visit to the incredible Country Music Hall of Fame and the fascinating historic RCA Studio B.
From there, travelers can enjoy free time exploring Music Row where unknowns took the mic to be plucked for stardom at the Bluebird Cafe. Or check out a show at the Opry or the historic Ryman Auditorium for some down-home American music. Last, but not least, discover Nashville’s Southern hospitality while dining on the best barbecue, biscuits and gravy, and the hottest chicken east of the Mississippi.
San Francisco–If California dreaming includes steaming clam chowder served with San Francisco sourdough bread, then San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf will definitely hit the spot. This new three-night getaway includes sightseeing at Union Square, Chinatown and Washington Park plus plenty of free time to sample chocolate in Ghirardelli Square, watch the sea lions on Pier 39 or cross the Golden Gate Bridge to visit the art galleries in lovely Sausalito.
San Diego–From Mission Bay to the USS Midway, there is so much to see and do in San Diego. This NEW 3-night getaway offers travelers a rich heritage of historic missions and marvelous maritime activities along San Diego’s warm Pacific beaches. Included sightseeing offers travelers a guided walking tour of the historic Gaslamp Quarter (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) with popular world-class boutiques, galleries and restaurants.
Plus, there’s ample time to take-in a whale-watching excursion or see a wealth of the amazing wildlife at the world-famous San Diego Zoo. To Stroll Balboa Park, sunbathe on Mission Beach or put toes in the sand beside the classic Hotel del Coronado, made famous by Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot.
SOURCE: Monograms press release.
For more information on United States, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS