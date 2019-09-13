Mountain Lodges of Peru Launches New Itineraries Through Andean Highlands
Mountain Lodges of Peru, a spirited adventure company with a strong commitment to the communities and environmental resources of Peru, has launched new and exciting programming offering unique, limited-departure journeys through the Andean highlands to Machu Picchu.
Employing the company's own mountain lodges surrounded by the beauty of the Sacred Valley and Lares, and fine-tuned for travelers of various levels of fitness and experience, the new itineraries include advanced trekking, yoga and wellness, multi-sport adventures, and in-depth study of ancient Andean civilizations for a detailed understanding of archaeoastronomy.
With departures scheduled through the calendar year ahead, the new programming takes exploring Peru to new levels, inspired by Mountain Lodges of Peru's desire to immerse travelers from all over the globe in the authentic culture of the country while keeping them active, engrossed, and excited with exclusive experiences led by world-class guides and accredited experts.
Mountain Lodges of Peru can also customize journeys with a variety of Trip Extensions to iconic destinations across the region, from the Andean highlands to Amazonian jungles, and along the length of the country's desert coastlines.
New and exciting Mountain Lodges of Peru journeys available throughout 2020 include:
Black Diamond Trek to Machu Picchu—This advanced-level trek takes guests from the historic Plaza de Armas ("Square of the Warrior"), the main square of Cusco, through traditional villages and remote archeological sites to the Sun Gate at Machu Picchu.
A Signature Adventure covering 75 miles over 10 days with luxury camping and mountain lodges for accommodation, the journey will open the eyes of hearty travelers to an array of memorable sites and experiences including kayaking on Lake Piuray; hiking the high mountain pass to Pisaq with a traditional Pachamanca lunch as reward; visiting the magnificent Sacsayhuaman citadel; the remote village of Cancha Cancha; towering Pachacuteq Pass; the village of Choquecancha celebrated for exquisite traditional Andean textiles; the spectacular Inca terraces to Ollantaytambo, the oldest "living city" in South America; and the celebrated Sun Gate entrance to Machu Picchu, followed by a guided tour of the citadel itself.
With elevations up to 14,895-feet, the journey will be a highpoint for any adventurer's life list. Six departures in 2020, from March 6 to November 8; $5,500 per person.
Wellness and Yoga Experience to Machu Picchu—Combining exhilarating hikes, wellness workshops, and focused yoga practices with meaningful cultural immersion and interaction with locals, this journey will dazzle travelers with expert-led programming such as 'Ayurveda for Life'; 'Mysore Ashtanga Yoga Method: Build Your Own Practice'; a philosophy workshop on 'The Heart of Yoga' with discussion of the eight limbs of Ashtanga Yoga; 'Sun Salutations' amid the Mandor Nature Preserve followed by a visit to the Circle of Life; and a visit to Machu Picchu. Four departures in 2020, from April 13 to December 14; $3,660 per person.
Multi-Sport Adventure to Machu Picchu—Hike, bike, horseback ride, and zipline through the beauty of the Andean Highlands on this new seven-day adventure through the Sacred Valley and Lares trek to Machu Picchu.
The fully guided, off-the-beaten-path, luxury lodge-to-lodge journey has an itinerary all its own geared for travelers seeking a more varied sporting experience than a traditional hike. Get ready to "mix it up" with daily activity options to appeal to adventure sports enthusiasts and challenge-minded travelers alike. It's ideal for families and groups, with activities for everyone and meaningful cultural exploration and immersion.
Six departures in 2020, from March 8 to November 10; $3,950 per person.
Archaeoastronomy Journey to Machu Picchu—Travel "back in time" during the upcoming spring or autumn equinox to study ancient Andean civilizations and the primordial connection to the cosmos that shaped their collective history, belief systems, and architectural legacy.
This seven-day journey explores sacred sites in Cusco and beyond, "connecting the dots" to reveal their alignment with the constellations, transforming them into living stone calendars. It's a one-of-a-kind luxury outing filled with breathtaking vistas, exciting excursions, unique archaeological sites, and expert-led lectures to impart an understanding of the science of archaeoastronomy as a foundation for the history, mythology, symbology, and the architecture of mysterious civilizations.
Departures in 2020: March 14 and September 17; $3390 per person.
