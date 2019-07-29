New Campaign From Avanti Inspires Travel Year-Round
Tour Operator Avanti Destinations Janeen Christoff July 29, 2019
Avanti Destinations has launched a new campaign designed to empower travel advisors and their clients to travel year-round. The campaign highlights the benefits of travel during off-peak seasons and the advantages clients will have when they visit places in seasons not popular with the majority of travelers.
For example, Avanti showcases winter travel in Europe where visitors have better value, fewer crowds and unique experiences such as Germany’s Christmas markets.
Asia also offers unique wintertime traditions, including the Harbin Ice Festival and the cherry-blossom bloom.
For those looking for a warm-weather getaway in the wintertime, places such as Southeast Asia, Central and South America offer a wealth of opportunity.
A 72-page e-brochure is available to travel advisors. It highlights winter wonderlands such as destinations where travelers can view the Northern Lights, sleep in an ice hotel, see Christmas markets and more. It also highlights winter city breaks, rail journeys and self-drive vacations that are ideal in off-peak seasons such as a classic Ireland journey or the Swiss Classics rail journey.
The Winter in Asia section provides winter travel tips in Japan, South Korea and China and highlights the 10-day South Korea Essentials, the China and the Gardens and the Beauty of Japan itineraries.
Travel advisors can also showcase destinations with mild winter temperatures. The e-brochure features off-season European destinations such as Rome, Naples and Nice as well as Portugal and Spain.
For those who want to fly south for the winter, tropical countries like Costa Rica and Belize are at their prime in the winter months as is Ecuador and the Galapagos, Argentina and Brazil.
Clients looking for an exotic vacation during an off-peak time can look to Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand or Vietnam as well.
Through August 31, 2019, Avanti is highlighting the Go365 campaign with a special offer to travel agents. Online bookings through the agent portal made during this time for travel October 1, 2019-March 31, 2020, will earn agents a $50 gift card of their choice. There are no limits to the number of website bookings eligible.
For more information on Avanti Destinations, Europe, Asia, South America
For more Tour Operator News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS