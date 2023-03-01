New Greenland Explorer Itinerary From Quark Expeditions
Tour Operator Quark Expeditions Janeen Christoff March 01, 2023
Quark Expeditions has an exciting new journey to the Arctic region coming in 2024.
The Greenland Explorer itinerary, announced on January 30, is an 11-day trip that explores the Alpine Arctic.
Highlights of the trip include a Heli Landing which gives guests the chance to explore remote ridges and the vast peaks of Greenland. Guests will also be able to marvel at the Northern Lights that frequently light up the skies over South Greenland’s fjords. Travelers can also walk on the Greenland Ice Sheet, which is the second-largest ice mass in the world.
In addition to exploring Greenland's vast landscape, guests can experience Greenlandic cultural highlights with local partners. This includes a visit to the Kujataa UNESCO World Heritage Site to learn about the intersection of Inuit and Viking cultures.
While the expedition will take guests to a variety of different landscapes, the off-ship activities are geared to all levels of fitness and interests, with options for a relaxed camping experience to rigorous heli-hiking opportunities.
The expedition departs from Reykjavik where guests have the chance to explore the Icelandic city before flying to Narsarsuaq, Greenland, the following day and setting sail on Ultramarine, a Class 1A+ Ice Breaker.
Narsarsuaq is a scenic community located in the Tunulliarfik Fjord. It's considered the gateway to South Greenland and was originally established in the 1940s as a U.S. military base.
The following day, travelers explore the wild fjords of Greenland's uninhabited east coast. Days five to seven are spent exploring fjords, sounds, islets, inlets and skerries around Cape Farewell (Nunap Isua) at Greenland’s most southern tip, known as Arctic Patagonia. Days eight through 10 follow in the footsteps of the Greenlandic Norse in the Western Fjords and the cruise concludes back in Narsarsuaq with a stay at the iconic Hotel Narsarsuaq before guests fly back to Reykjavik.
Pricing for the Greenland Explorer starts at $10,040, which includes experienced expedition leaders; Zodiac transfers and cruising according to the daily program; all shore landings; all meals, snacks and soft drinks; select beer and wine; Formal and informal presentations by the Expedition Team; an official Quark Expeditions parka to keep; emergency evacuation insurance for all passengers to a maximum benefit of $500,000 per person; and more.
