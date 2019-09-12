New 'Marco Polo Expedition' Cycling Tour Goes From Venice to Beijing
Tour Operator Laurie Baratti September 12, 2019
Ride & Seek, an adventure cycling company whose tours trace the footsteps of historical figures, has created its new ‘Marco Polo Expedition’ itinerary—its first Epic-category bike and barge tour.
The ultimate aim of the concept is for cyclists to travel from Venice, Italy, to Beijing, China, thorough seven distinct trip portions, which will take place sequentially.
“Our Epic Adventures are all created with a sense of discovery at their core, and this tour fulfills that in abundance,” said Ride & Seek Founder Dylan Reynolds. “Marco Polo is one of the great travelers in history and in many ways, he embodies the spirit of the tours we run.”
The first two stages of the adventure will occur over 26 days, from September 17 through October 14, 2020, and will take riders 1,900 kilometers from Venice, Italy, to Athens, Greece. Traveling from harbor to harbor, guests will peddle their way down the coast from Italy through Croatia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania and, finally, on to Greece.
The first leg leaves Venice by boat, embracing an island-hopping spirit that will last the entire twelve days and 738 kilometers. The group will make its way down the Dalmatian coast via the Croatian town of Korcula, the supposed birthplace of Marco Polo himself, seeing such gems as Hvar and Split before journeying on to the charming, historic city of Dubrovnik.
The second stage of the tour takes cyclists south once again, departing Dubrovnik and journeying across Montenegro and Albania—said to be a true tour highlight and phenomenal cycling destination. During the final week of the sixteen-day, 1,050-kilometer trek, guests will sail to the enchanting island of Corfu, then return to finish out their sojourn on mainland Greece in the ancient city of Athens.
Ride & Seek’s tours offer unique, historically-inspired itineraries that focus, not only on seeing some of the world’s greatest routes and most spectacular sights, but also enjoying quality accommodations, fine gastronomy and cultural immersion experiences along the way.
For more information, visit rideandseek.com/tour/marco-polo/.
