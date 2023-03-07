New Survey Reveals the Trends of Women Travelers Over 50
Tour Operator Trafalgar Lacey Pfalz March 07, 2023
Trafalgar conducted a new survey showcasing women travelers over the age of 50 in a recent panel during the three-day Women’s Travel Fest, showcasing their travel behaviors, trends and more.
The survey, called “The Influence and Affluence of the Solo Female Traveler Over 50,” was conducted with over 1,000 experienced female travelers.
The report found that women over 50 years old are planning to experience new destinations this year, with 44 percent traveling solo. Of these solo women travelers, 58 percent will travel at least twice this year.
The most popular destinations for these women are Europe, the U.K., Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, at 65 percent. North America is attracting 30 percent of these women, while the Asia Pacific region, which includes New Zealand and Australia, attracts a more adventurous 26 percent.
It’s what these women are interested in doing while traveling that has changed from the past, though. Thirty-seven percent are most interested in adventure travel and hiking experiences, while 32 percent are interested in sustainable or wildlife travel. A smaller 23 percent are traveling for wellness experiences, such as yoga retreats or relaxing resort stays.
Group travel is a consideration among this group, and solo women travelers over 50 predominantly search for women-only or solo trips for women with female guides that offer experiences to meet or work with local women, at 65 percent.
“Being part of this very important conversation to talk about women in travel, their needs and dreams was so inspiring and empowering,” says Melissa DaSilva, President of Trafalgar, North America. “At Trafalgar, we’ve made a conscious effort to empower women travelers through the launch of women’s-only itineraries but also understand that there is always more we can do, especially for solo women interested in traveling. Our recent survey of the 50+ demographic allowed us to glean more insight into the behaviors and sentiment of women ages 50+ to better cater to a group that loves to travel as much as we do.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Trafalgar
For more Tour Operator News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS