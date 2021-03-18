New Travel Company Helps Empty Nesters Redefine Their Lives Through Travel
Beyond The Nest, a new experiential travel company combining self-care with travel, will launch its first expedition in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico in July of 2021.
The travel company was created initially to help empty nesters redefine their lives after their children became more independent and “left the nest.” The retreats consist of seven to fourteen travelers in similar life stages and include eight weeks of pre- and post-trip mentorship and community building.
The retreats include five-star accommodations, wellness workshops, expert-led talks and local excursions to attractions and restaurants. Attendance isn’t mandatory for every activity, so members don’t have to feel like they need to participate in everything.
Beyond The Nest’s first trip will be in the UNESCO World Heritage City of San Miguel de Allende, located in Guanajuato’s mountainous region. Known for its stunning architecture, natural environment and cultural importance, Beyond The Nest participants will enjoy Mexican cuisine, meditation and yoga sessions, guided stargazing and horse riding activities, as well as remote working seminars for those getting used to working remotely due to the pandemic.
“As an empty nester and an empty nestee who met on a digital nomad trip in Belgrade, we believe that together we offer a really unique perspective on how travel can be a catalyst for change for people going through life's big transitions and to use travel as a way to find a new pathway...” said Mary Fusillo, co-founder of Beyond The Nest.
Beyond The Nest also offers a separate retreat for those who’d like to learn more about working remotely, from anywhere, called the Work From Anywhere retreat.
Another journey is planned this September for the United States, then the Caribbean in November. Lastly, Beyond The Nest plans to host retreats in Vietnam, Bali and Greece in 2022.
