New Webinar Teaches Travel Advisors How To Sell Faith-Based Travel
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz October 20, 2021
ETS Tours, the tour brand serving travelers with faith-based tours and cruises, has announced a new webinar training program for travel advisors to learn how to sell faith-based travel, called “Get Your Share of the $50 Billion Faith-Based Travel Segment,” beginning October 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
The series will inform advisors about ETS Tours’ 15 percent commission, travel credit earning program and how to book large groups for faith-based travel.
The tour company offers cruises, group tours and private tours to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, offering Catholic, Christian and retreats for couples, women and fellowship groups. Since 1972, the tour company has surpassed 350,000 travelers.
“Many travel advisors are not aware that Faith-based travel is a 50–100 billion dollar industry, with an estimated 330 million people visiting key religious sites annually,” said Joe Cavarra, President of ETS Tours.
“Faith-based travel offers travel advisors an astronomical opportunity! Just think...there are 380,000 churches in the U.S according to the National Congregational Study and only about 50,000 U.S. churches have travel programs. Plus, beyond pilgrimages, this sector features a wide range of possibilities, such as retreat trips, religious conferences, youth group outings and so much more. Now is the time to sign-up to become an ETS Travel Advisor partner, begin planning your first group and reignite your travel bookings,” continued Cavarra.
To sign up for the event or to learn more, please click here.
