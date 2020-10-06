Niagara Falls Goes Green, Debuts New Electric Ships
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz October 06, 2020
On October 5th, the American-based marine tour operator Maid of the Mist, Niagara Falls’ premier tour operator, christened two new electric emission-free Catamarans, the first of their kind.
The ships produce no noise or carbon emissions, granting passengers only the beautiful sounds of Niagara Falls. The two have been christened the James V. Glynn and the Nikola Tesla.
Glynn began as an employee of the tour company in 1950 as a ticket seller and purchased the company in 1971; his family still owns it today.
Tesla’s research helped to develop the hydroelectric industry around Niagara Falls, where the power has been harnessed since 1893.
“The Maid of the Mist has been inseparable from an iconic Niagara Falls visit since the first vessel sailed in 1846,” said President Christopher M. Glynn. “I am proud to continue the legacy of my father, whose 70-year legacy is forever honored as the namesake of one of these new vessels. It's an incredible feeling to guide this iconic experience into a new era of providing unforgettable memories while adding a new level of sustainability and responsible tourism to our business.”
The boats not only enhance the passenger experience by ridding the air of noise pollution; they will also allow the air quality to improve, protecting the environment for ages to come.
The first passengers to board the ship will do so on Tuesday, October 6th.
For more information, please visit MaidoftheMist.com.
