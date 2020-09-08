Nominate an Extraordinary Teacher to Win a Free Trafalgar Vacation
Among the prolonged societal complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting America, one of the most stressful and confusing is the start of a new school year for students.
As difficult as the situation seems for students, teachers are under even more pressure, tasked with the responsibility of finding ways to effectively teach their courses online or safely in-person.
In recognition of these everyday heroes who are striving to ensure that education gets delivered to both children and adult learners effectively, one way or another, preeminent guided vacation company Trafalgar has just launched its ‘Teachers Open the World’ contest, and is calling for nominations for, “outstanding teachers who have changed their students’ lives and are creatively navigating the many obstacles ahead of them this year.”
The winner is set to receive a free vacation for two, including airfare, to be taken by December 31, 2021. Those who are not ultimately selected, but were nominated, will also receive a $100 credit towards select Trafalgar trips.
“It takes a special person to be a teacher, and a really special person to tackle the challenges of completely rewriting the way they teach, let alone risking their own health. It’s a stressful time for all, but we deeply respect the hardworking teachers that are molding the next generation of global explorers and want to do what we can to honor these superhumans,” said Melissa DaSilva, Trafalgar U.S. president.
To nominate an exceptional teacher, you’ll need to provide your own name and email, and some basic info on the educator, along with the reason for your nomination of this person (in 50 words or less).
Nominations are being accepted now through October 31, 2020.
For more information, visit travel.trafalgar.com/teachers-open-the-world/.
