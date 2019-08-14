Perillo Tours Debuts Spain Itinerary in 2020
Tour Operator Perillo Tours August 14, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Perillo’s two new tours include a grand Spanish adventure and an exploration of ancient Rome. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Perillo Tours, a leader in escorted travel to Italy for 74 years, expands its 2020 travel portfolio with a new 12-day tour program to Spain.
“Spain has so much character from the food to the architecture, to the people,” said Steve Perillo, third generation owner of Perillo Tours. “This Mediterranean country is the perfect complement to our Italy product, and we’re excited to now offer another European option for our guests.”
HOLA ESPAñA
Perillo Tours’ new 12-day Deluxe Spain Adventure from Madrid to Seville stops in Cordoba, Granada, Toledo and Jerez de la Frontera. Guests will eat tapas, explore famed museums like the Prado, discover ancient cities like Toledo and attend an authentic Flamenco show in Seville. Hands-on highlights include a visit to an olive oil farm and tasting, a paella cooking class in Cordoba, and sherry tasting in Jerez de la Frontera. The itinerary also features free time for self-exploration and immersion.
Price starts at $3595 per person, based on double occupancy. Available departures run March through October 2020. A four-day extension to Barcelona is available starting at $1,492 per person, based on double occupancy.
NEW IN ITALY
On the new nine-day Rome & Puglia itinerary, travelers will explore the eternal city before heading the charming region of Puglia, known for its white-stoned towns, cone-shaped houses, deep blue seas and lush olive trees. In Rome, guests will experience the Vatican, St. Peter’s Basilica and the Colosseum before heading south to Alberobello in Puglia. Over the next four days, guests will discover rustic fishing villages along the Adriatic Sea and various ancient towns and cities, including Bari where local women can be spotted outside their homes hand-making orecchiette and cavatelli.
Price starts at $2395 per person, based on double occupancy. Available departures run April through October 2020.
The new 12-day South & Sicily itinerary introduces guests to several gems of the south including Sorrento, Taormina, Capri, Pompeii, Palermo, and more. After starting in Rome for two nights, the group will head to Pompeii, followed by Sorrento for olive oil tasting and a local pizza making class. Guests will cruise around the island of Capri on a private boat with a visit to one of the lesser-known sea caves, the Grotta Bianca. tour ends in Sicily with visits to Taormina, Cefalù and Palermo for wine tasting at a Mt. Etna winery, a morning tour of a royal palace, and so much more.
Price starts at $2995 per person, based on double occupancy. Available departures run April to June 2020.
In addition, Perillo Tours offers eight core Italy itineraries ranging from 14-days exploring Rome, Sorrento, Florence, Venice and Milan, to nine-days in Rome and the Amalfi Coast. All 2020 departure dates and pricing are now available for booking at www.perillotours.com.
Each Perillo Tours itinerary includes hotels, sightseeing with expert guides, transfers, baggage handling, daily breakfast, select scheduled meals, tips, taxes, free time for self-discovery, and complimentary Wi-Fi on all Perillo coach bus.
For more information on Perillo Tours, visit www.perillotours.com, contact a local travel professional or call (800) 431-1515.
SOURCE: Perillo Tours press release.
