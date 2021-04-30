Perillo Tours Offers the Ultimate Agent Experience
Tour Operator Perillo Tours Maura Lee-Byrne April 29, 2021
Perillo Tours has been creating the ultimate vacation experience for clients since 1945, but in 2020 we discovered just how much Perillo Tours also provides the ultimate support experience for travel agents.
While some tour operators made agents jump through hoops while they delayed COVID trip cancellation refunds of travel agent deposits, Perillo Tours stood behind their COVID Care promise and refunded over two million dollars in 2020 to agents and clients.
Mario would be proud of how his son Steve, President and CEO of Perillo Tours, has continued his father and grandfather’s legacy through some very turbulent times. Three generations of integrity, quality and value – a family with a rich history in creating authentic experiences for over one million travelers.
Perillo Tours has created tours that provide the perfect balance between free time and sightseeing. Their clients delight in having everything included, exceptional guides, delectable meals, first-class centrally located hotels – travel is made easy when you do not have to reach in your wallet for even tips or taxes.
The great news is that Europe is re-opening and Perrillo Tours is back and better than ever. They are busy taking agent bookings for hassle-free dream vacations.
Perillo is kicking it off next month with their May 17th Hawaii tour. In addition to their Hawaii tours, they have also launched their 2022 Italy & Spain itineraries with timely options such as private escorted tours. Agents will be able to sell any tour as a private tour for just 10% more, the perfect choice for clients trying to avoid the crowds. Perillo offers a wide variety of tours, offering nine different classic Italy tours in 2022.
Check out their website for a list of their awesome itineraries and departure dates https://www.perillotours.com/
Sponsored Content
For more information on Perillo Tours
For more Tour Operator News
More by Maura Lee-Byrne
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS