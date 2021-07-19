Perillo Tours Will Resume Italy Tours in August
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff July 19, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Perillo will begin taking guests to Italy on August 29. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Perillo Tours, a leader in escorted travel to Italy for 76 years, has announced the official restart of its operations in Italy with the 14-day Italy North Classic itinerary through Rome, Sorrento, Florence, Venice and Milan departing on August 29, 2021. The company also plans to resume the remaining seven itineraries in the 2021 collection with select departure dates in September.
“We have waited a long time to get back to what my family has been doing for 76 years...bringing American travelers to Italy,” said Steve Perillo, third-generation owner of Perillo Tours. “It is almost fitting that our Italy return is marked by our largest selling and most popular itinerary, Italy North Classic which was created by my father Mario back in 1975.”
Perillo continued, “It feels good to finally say that Italy is fully open to US leisure travelers, but we know that comes with a lot of questions from our guests. Our job is to take out all the guesswork, so travelers can enjoy their Italy experience while we handle the planning and ensuring all of the necessary safety protocols are met.”
According to a spring survey conducted by the tour operator members of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), Italy was the number one destination that travelers are booking for both 2021 and 2022. Perillo added, “Italy is one of the most popular destinations on the globe and since border opening announcements began, we’ve seen a surge of interest in places like Rome, Florence, Amalfi, Sicily and Venice.”
Available 2021 Departure Dates
In addition to the August 29 departure, Perillo Tours will also operate the Italy North Classic 14-day itinerary on September 5. Additional 2021 itinerary departure dates include:
North Continental – This 12-day tour is the reverse of the Italy North Classic tour without meals included, allowing travelers to dine on their own with suggestions from a local guide. Available on September 5 and September 19.
South & Sicily Tour – Travelers will experience Sicily, Rome, and Amalfi on a 12-day trip filled with cannoli, a visit to Mt. Etna, and sea cave exploration. September 3 departure is available.
Vesuvius Tours – This compact and affordable ten-day tour includes excursions to the Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel, a city tour of Sorrento, and olive oil tastings in Florence. Available for departure on September 2 and 16.
Wonders of Northern Italy – Available for departure on September 9, guests will spend 11 days exploring the wonders of Northern Italy, including Lake Como, Parma, Venice, Cinque Terre, Portofino and more.
Rome & the Amalfi Coast Experience – Surrounded by lemon trees and vineyards, guests will sail to Positano, experience Capri, and enjoy a limoncello tasting on this nine-day trip. Departure dates available on September 5, 12 and 26.
Marco Polo Tour – Guests will experience Venice, Florence, and Rome in ten days through a visit to Michelangelo’s David, an olive oil and wine tasting in Tuscany, and more. Departures available on September 20 and 27.
Rome & Tuscany Tour – In nine days, guests will view all the major historic sights of Rome and Florence before venturing into the Tuscan countryside. A September 23 departure is available.
All 2021 departure dates and pricing are available for booking at www.perillotours.com. Each Perillo itinerary includes hotels, sightseeing with expert guides, transfers, baggage handling, daily breakfast, select scheduled meals, tips, taxes, free time for self-discovery, and complimentary Wi-Fi on all Perillo coaches.
For the latest updates, visit the travel advisory page Perillo Tours’ website.
For more information on Perillo Tours, visit www.perillotours.com, contact a local travel professional or call (800) 431-1515.
SOURCE: Perillo Tours press release.
