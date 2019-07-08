Pleasant Holidays Adds Two New Costa Rica Guided Vacations
WHY IT RATES: Pleasant Holidays' two new Costa Rica guided vacations offer private guides and unique experiences for travel in 2019 & 2020. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Holidays today announced the addition of two new Costa Rica guided vacations for individuals, families and groups with guaranteed departures for travel in 2019 and 2020 with no minimum number of travelers required to operate the itineraries.
These additions double the number of itineraries in its guided vacations portfolio to four options, offering new shorter itineraries ideal for active travelers seeking eco-adventure and unique cultural experiences. Vacations include a bilingual, licensed and certified tour guide and driver throughout the vacation; most meals; a choice of Superior or Deluxe accommodations; and multiple tours, excursions and local experiences built into the itinerary.
The new “Wonders of Costa Rica” guided vacation is a seven-day/six-night itinerary offering one night in Liberia, two nights in Guanacaste and three nights in Arenal, with guaranteed departures every Saturday from June 15 to Dec. 7, 2019 and Jan. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020. In Arenal, travelers visit Mistico Park, tour Arenal Volcano, relax in thermal hot springs and enjoy a day of rappels, ziplines and rock climbs at Pure Trek Canyoning Experience.
Travelers get a taste of the legendary watersports of Guanacaste on a catamaran sail that includes snorkeling, kayaking and more. “Wonders of Costa Rica” includes 13 meals and free time for travelers to enjoy optional activities or to explore Costa Rica on their own.
The new “Cultural Experiences of Costa Rica” guided vacation offers eight days and seven nights in San José, Monteverde and Guanacaste. While in San José, travelers enjoy visits to the national museum, theater and central market; have a traditional lunch in the home with of a Costa Rican family; and enjoy dinner and entertainment at a coffee plantation. A day-trip to nearby Cartago includes visits to Los Angeles Basilica and Irazu Volcano. Travelers experience the famed Cloud Forest of Monteverde and a visit to Santa Elena School for their choice of a farm tour, reforesting tour or a cooking class.
A cultural performance in Guanacaste explores the history of agriculture in the region, traditional dances and music, followed by food tastings and shopping. “Cultural Experiences of Costa Rica” includes 15 meals, leisure time, optional tours and guaranteed departures every other Saturday from June 15 to Nov. 30, 2019 and Jan. 11 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Pleasant Holidays revised its “Jewels of Costa Rica” guided vacation itinerary, slimming it from 11 days to nine, to better accommodate the vacation spans of American travelers. The nine-day “Marvels of Costa Rica” guided vacation has been a popular choice since Pleasant Holidays launched its Costa Rica guided vacations program in 2011. Both the Jewels and Marvels itineraries are available for guaranteed departures every other Saturday, June 8 to Dec. 7, 2019 and Jan. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
For more information or to make a booking, travel advisors can visit PleasantAgent.com or call the Guided Vacations Desk at 1-800-818-8780.
SOURCE: Pleasant Holidays press release.
