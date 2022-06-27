Pleasant Holidays and Journese Announce Savings Beyond Summer Sale
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz June 27, 2022
Pleasant Holidays and Journese, its luxury brand, launched the Savings Beyond Summer Sale with savings up to $400 per booking for travel across the globe.
The new promotion can be enjoyed on new bookings through August 14, 2022 on select trips to Hawaii, United Arab Emirates and everywhere in between. Eligible trips are for departures from August 15, 2022 through December 15, 2022.
The promotion includes up to hundreds of dollars in savings with reduced room rates, free nights and room category upgrades, resort credits and offers with breakfast included. On trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central or South America, travelers can enjoy $150 off per booking. Trips to Tahiti provide the best savings, with $400 off per booking.
“With the summer travel season in full swing, travelers are once again exploring the world with Pleasant Holidays and Journese,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “We invite them to extend the summer excitement beyond Labor Day with excellent deals, many of which cannot be booked anywhere else, on complete vacation packages.”
Advisors who book any of the trips can also win prizes for the top sales status, which can include two first-class or two economy tickets on American Airlines, 5,000 bonus TRIP Points and more. The top booking prize is a three-night vacation at the Royalton CHIC Punta Cana.
To learn more about the participating trips and departures, please visit Pleasant Holidays' travel advisor portal.
