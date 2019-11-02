Pleasant Holidays and Journese Celebrate 30 Days of Thanks
Tour Operator November 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: During the month in which we focus on giving thanks, Pleasant Holidays and Journese will be rewarding agents who make the most qualifying bookings each week with incentive prizes such as hotel stays, cash gift cards and bonus personal travel points. —Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, are delighted to announce the return of their Travel Advisor Appreciation Month: 30 Days of Thanks. During this month of giving thanks, Pleasant Holidays and Journese are honoring valued travel advisor partners, showing gratitude and appreciation with special reward incentives.
During the entire month of November 2019, travel advisors who make the most qualifying combined Pleasant Holidays and/or Journese bookings each week for travel in 2019 and 2020 will be rewarded with one of 30 prizes, including:
— three-night hotel stays, including all-inclusive resorts
— $100 gift cards
— 1,000 bonus TRIP points for personal travel
Plus, the travel advisor with the highest sales of total qualifying bookings during the month of November 2019 will be rewarded with the Grand Prize of Appreciation: a Tahiti voyage for two on Aranui Cruises, including onboard meals, select beverages, guided excursions, picnic and special meals onshore and more.
For rewards and prize details, please contact sales@pleasant.net or sales@journese.com.
Together with added value promotions including daily breakfasts, complimentary nights, special rates, room upgrades, resort and spa credits and complimentary transfers, travelers continue to enjoy extraordinary vacation experiences and exceptional customer service.
“We are very appreciative of our Travel Advisor partnerships, and are thrilled to be dedicating the month of November to sharing heightened incentives as a thank you,” says Nancy Logan, Director of Sales for Pleasant Holidays & Journese. “We have 2019 resort rooms still available across our portfolio for last-minute festive vacations in Las Vegas, New York, Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean. We are already seeing double-digit sales growth for 2020, which is impossible without outstanding travel advisor partners.”
30 Days of Thanks is combinable with all other Pleasant Holidays and Journese promotions and incentives, including the tourism board certification incentives. For a complete list of travel advisor incentives, visit our travel advisor websites at PleasantAgent.com or Journese.com.
For more information or to make a booking, travel agents can visit PleasantAgent.com or call 800.448.3333 or, for the dedicated cruise desk, call 800.818.8780.
For luxury bookings, visit Journese.com or call 800.442.9244. Pleasant Holidays and Journese are members of the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA), active members of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participate in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
SOURCE: Pleasant Holidays and Journese press release.
