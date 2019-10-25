Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Japan & Asia Program
Tour Operator October 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Pleasant Holidays and Journese's new Southeast Asia product contains comprehensive and commissionable vacation packages that can be customized with countless booking combinations of air travel options, hotels, cruises and activities. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, today announced the expansion of Japan & Asia vacations with the addition of three Southeast Asia destinations: Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam. Available for booking effective Oct. 28, 2019, both travel brands will offer customizable Southeast Asia vacation packages featuring more than 50 hotels and 80+ commissionable sightseeing tours and activities.
Hotel partners feature top brands, including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels, Marriott and others, all of which provide dynamic room rates, inventory and instant reservation confirmations. Pleasant Holidays and Journese vacation packages to these destinations for FIT and Group travel can be customized with flights in all seating categories on all major airlines, multi-destination itineraries with inter-destination flights, pre- and post-cruise hotel stays, airport transfers and travel protection coverage.
“Pleasant Holidays continues to grow globally, strategically expanding destinations over the last decade. We curated our Southeast Asia expansion to offer a comprehensive mix of cosmopolitan, cultural and beach destination options popular with American travelers,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “Our inaugural Southeast Asia product includes an extensive collection of commissionable sightseeing tours, cultural activities and immersive experiences that invite travelers to explore Thailand’s most popular beaches, bustling markets, vibrant nightlife, eclectic food scenes, ancient temples, royal palaces, museums, UNESCO World Heritage sites and more for the bucket list trip of a lifetime.”
Pleasant Holidays and Journese vacation packages in Cambodia feature Phnom Penh and Siem Reap. Thailand destination options include Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Koh Samui and Phuket. The Vietnam portfolio features Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Pleasant Holidays and Journese also offer luxury Southeast Asia river cruises on the Mekong with Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and AmaWaterways for 2019 and 2020.
To learn more about the Japan & Asia product line expansion, travel advisors can register for one of these webinars:
Journese - 10/28/19 12:00 p.m. PDT
Pleasant Holidays - 10/28/19 1:00 p.m. PDT
Pleasant Holidays - 10/30/19 10:00 a.m. PDT
The addition of Southeast Asia vacations further expands the company’s Japan & Asia portfolio, which also includes Hong Kong, Maldives, Japan and Singapore. For more information or to make a booking, travel advisors can visit PleasantAgent.com or call 1-800-448-3333 or visit Journese.com or call 1-800-442-9244.
Pleasant Holidays and Journese are members of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and active members of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), and participate in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
For more information, visit PleasantHolidays.com or Journese.com.
SOURCE: Pleasant Holidays and Journese press release.
