Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Mexico Destinations, Resorts
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz July 27, 2021
Pleasant Holidays and Journese, its luxury brand, have expanded their product portfolios in Mexico, including the two new destinations of Mérida and Isla Mujeres along with more than twenty resorts.
Mérida is a colonial city built from the stone of the ancient city of Tho, a center of Mayan culture. Within close proximity to Chichén Itzá and other incredible archaeological sites. The resorts in this new destination to Pleasant Holidays and Journese include Hacienda Temozon, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Temozon Sur, which has a unique history dating back to 1655.
Tours in Mérida include an 8-hour ATV adventure, a half-day food tour around the city and an 8-hour Uxmal & Traditions tours, combining Mayan archaeology and culture with a home-cooked meal enjoyed with a local family.
Isla Mujeres is located a short ferry ride away from the mainland near Cancun. Its name, meaning “Island of Women” in Spanish, was named so when Spanish conquistadors first landed on the island and found the many Mayan statues depicting the island’s main goddess, Ixchel (pronounced EE-shell). Today, it's known as a place for romance, history and wellness. Pleasant Holidays and Journese now include Zoëtry Villa Rolandi as an accommodation option on the island.
Besides the two new destinations, they’ve added five new resorts in Cancun, 15 in Riviera Maya and three in Riviera Nayarit. Travel advisors can book everything through both Pleasant Holidays and Journese, including airport transfers, airfare, accommodations, commissionable tours, travel coverage and more.
“Our Mexico vacation bookings are setting all-time records this year, exceeding 2019 levels,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “American travelers are looking for luxury all-inclusive resorts, amazing beaches, cultural exploration, culinary experiences, historic cities, championship golf, thrilling nightlife, world-class spas and more, and finding that Mexico has them all plus convenient flight service that makes getting there easy and affordable.”
For more information, please visit Pleasant Holidays’ Agent portal or Journese.
