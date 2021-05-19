Last updated: 12:14 PM ET, Wed May 19 2021

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand USA Offerings

Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz May 19, 2021

Hikers traversing Angels Landing Trail at Utah's Zion National Park
PHOTO: Hikers traversing Angels Landing Trail at Utah's Zion National Park. (photo via NatChittamai/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Pleasant Holidays and Journese, its luxury brand, has expanded its USA offerings to provide more options for American travelers, adding more than 180 new accommodations and adding several new destinations.

Additions to Pleasant Holidays and Journese offerings include National parks such as the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee; Bryce Canyon and Zion in Utah; Glacier and Yellowstone in Montana; as well as several in California, like Death Valley, Joshua Tree and Yosemite.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
MSC Seaview.

MSC Cruises to Resume Baltic Sea Sailings from Germany

Crystal Symphony

Crystal Cruises Announces New Caribbean Sailings From St. Maarten

Dravuni Island, Fiji.

Seabourn Opens Sales for 65-Day ‘Grand Pacific Voyage 20...

Le Bougainville de Ponant

PONANT Partners With Smithsonian Journeys

Other additions include beach destinations such as the Florida Keys and panhandle, as well as California’s Santa Barbara, San Diego and Newport Beach areas. Ski and hiking destinations include Colorado Springs, Vail and Aspen, among others. Entertainment cities like Nashville, Reno/Tahoe and Las Vegas have also been enhanced.

Pleasant Holidays and Journese has also partnered with American Cruise Lines and American Queen Steamboat Company to offer 2021 and 2022 itineraries across the country’s waterways and coasts.

“As more Americans get vaccinated, we are seeing a surge in bookings for 2021 vacations from Memorial Day to beyond Labor Day and through the festive season,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “This latest expansion brings our entire USA product to more than 1,100 hotels in 31 states nationwide, including Alaska and the most popular beach destinations in Hawaii, Florida, California and South Carolina.”

The two brands offer two different travel agent portals to book through, Pleasant Agent and Journese. Advisors can book everything in one transaction, including flights, commissionable excursions and travel protection plans.

For more information on United States

For more Tour Operator News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
A group of friends traveling in London, United Kingdom.

Globus Launches New 'Baby, Come Back!' Campaign as...

Globus family of brands

Black Cultural Heritage Road Trip Launching in May

Contiki Launches New Member’s Only Travel Lounge

Apple Vacations Premium Retreat Underscores ALGV’s Enduring Relationship With Agents

InsideJapan Launches Virtual Tours for Consumers, FAM Trip for Travel Agents

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS