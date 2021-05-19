Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand USA Offerings
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz May 19, 2021
Pleasant Holidays and Journese, its luxury brand, has expanded its USA offerings to provide more options for American travelers, adding more than 180 new accommodations and adding several new destinations.
Additions to Pleasant Holidays and Journese offerings include National parks such as the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee; Bryce Canyon and Zion in Utah; Glacier and Yellowstone in Montana; as well as several in California, like Death Valley, Joshua Tree and Yosemite.
Other additions include beach destinations such as the Florida Keys and panhandle, as well as California’s Santa Barbara, San Diego and Newport Beach areas. Ski and hiking destinations include Colorado Springs, Vail and Aspen, among others. Entertainment cities like Nashville, Reno/Tahoe and Las Vegas have also been enhanced.
Pleasant Holidays and Journese has also partnered with American Cruise Lines and American Queen Steamboat Company to offer 2021 and 2022 itineraries across the country’s waterways and coasts.
“As more Americans get vaccinated, we are seeing a surge in bookings for 2021 vacations from Memorial Day to beyond Labor Day and through the festive season,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “This latest expansion brings our entire USA product to more than 1,100 hotels in 31 states nationwide, including Alaska and the most popular beach destinations in Hawaii, Florida, California and South Carolina.”
The two brands offer two different travel agent portals to book through, Pleasant Agent and Journese. Advisors can book everything in one transaction, including flights, commissionable excursions and travel protection plans.
