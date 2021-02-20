Pleasant Holidays Helps Simplify Hawaii Travel Requirements
Tour Operator February 20, 2021
WHY IT RATES: This new tool will allow travel advisors to answer their clients' various questions regarding Hawaii travel. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Pleasant Holidays today launched a new sales tool that provides an easy-to-follow road map for achieving no-quarantine-required Hawaii vacations on all four main islands—Oahu, Maui, Island of Hawaii and Kauai. Presented as a single-page infographic, Hawaii: Need to Know Before You Go is an interactive piece that presents the pre-travel requirements for each island as a few simple steps and includes links to facilitate the process for travel advisors and their clients.
“The State of Hawaii’s pre-travel requirements today are complex and confusing to many travelers, in large part because they vary by island. The most common questions from travel advisors are: ‘Will my clients need to quarantine? What COVID-19 tests are approved by Hawaii Safe Travels? Can I book multi-island vacations?’” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “These questions and more are addressed in easy-to-follow paths on Hawaii: Need to Know Before You Go, whether their clients are traveling transpacific from the Continental US, interisland on multi-island vacations or cruising the Hawaiian Islands.”
The colorful infographic is organized by island, includes a timeline for each step and contains hyperlinked text that directs to more details for test requirements, online forms, exposure notification apps and more. Focused on travel requirements for quarantine-free stays, the sales tool also includes a guide on how to limit quarantine requirements for Kauai transpacific travel to three days.
Airlines have announced several new Hawaii routes beginning March 2021, including Austin, Orlando, Long Beach, Ontario, Charlotte and Orange County, and this infographic will help Hawaii travelers expedite the booking process.
Travel advisors will find the shareable Hawaii: Need to Know Before You Go infographic at PleasantAgent.com in the Traveler Support portal and in Agent Resources, including a customizable version that can be updated with their own contact information.
For more information or to book a complete Hawaii vacation including flights, resorts, cruise accommodations, transfers, car rentals and commissionable sightseeing tours and activities, travel advisors can visit PleasantAgent.com or call 1-800-448-3333. For Group Reservations, call 1-800-542-9244; for Destination Wedding Travel 1-800-818-9080.
Pleasant Holidays is a member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
SOURCE: Pleasant Holidays press release.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS