Pleasant Holidays, Journese Announce Explore America Getaways Sale
Tour Operator May 19, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers looking to get back out on the road should be looking for deals such as the one being offered by Pleasant Holidays & Journese.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, announced their Explore America Getaways Sale valid at all hotels and resorts in their USA portfolios across the continental United States. Valid on new bookings of a one-night stay or longer made by July 19, 2020 for travel through March 31, 2021, bookings receive a one-day free midsize Hertz car rental for each night booked for up to a maximum of a three-day car rental.
“Launching just before Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, the first long weekend of summer, our Explore America Getaways Sale arrives just in time for summer road trips, weekend getaways and family vacations across the country,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “We continue to expand our USA portfolio with more hotels and destinations nationwide, including California coastal towns like Santa Barbara, Carmel and Monterey; the Napa/Sonoma Wine Country; Southern charmers like Savannah, Hilton Head and Charleston; and idyllic Florida beaches in Key West, Key Largo, Sarasota, Clearwater and Myrtle Beach; plus Lake Tahoe, Nashville, San Antonio, Niagara Falls and many more.”
Pleasant Holidays and Journese offer more than 600 hotels and resorts nationwide, many of which offer added values and savings including daily breakfast, free nights, free parking, kids stay free offers and more for an amazing deal on a memorable vacation. Airfare is not required for the free car rental offer, but may be booked as part of a complete vacation package along with our Travel Protection Plan with cancel-for-any-reason options.
Additional car rental days may be added at additional rate or the value of the midsize car rental may be applied to upgraded car classes. Free midsize car rental offer is not valid for Hawaii vacations. Age restrictions may apply for car rental.
For more information or to make a booking, travel advisors can visit PleasantAgent.com or call 1-800-448-3333 or visit Journese.com or call 1-800-442-9244. Pleasant Holidays and Journese are members of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) and an active member of the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA) and participates in the $1 Million Travelers Assistance Program.
SOURCE: Pleasant Holidays & Journese press release.
