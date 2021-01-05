Pleasant Holidays, Journese Eliminate Brand Change Fees
Claudette Covey January 05, 2021
Pleasant Holidays and Journese, its luxury sister company, unveiled Zero Brand Change Fees, eliminating brand change fees applied to all of the companies’ land destinations for new bookings made by March 31, 2021.
“Our new Zero Brand Change Fees encourages travelers to book great vacation deals now, knowing that they can change their vacation up to the time of departure if needed,” said President and CEO Jack E. Richards.
The policy does not apply to cruise bookings.
Travelers will continue to be charged with change and cancellation fees for bookings that do not include the companies’ Cancel-for-Any-Reason Travel Protection Plan, which is available at rates starting at $99 for bookings made through Jan. 31, 2021.
Cancel-for-Any-Reason Travel Protection Plan coverage includes “pre-departure travel arrangement and waiver benefits that cover COVID-19 cancellations, non-refundable air and hotel components, price protection, supplier change fees and more; post-departure insurance benefits; and commission protection for the travel advisor and also meets the new visitor health insurance entry requirements for Costa Rica and Turks & Caicos,” Richards said.
In 2019, Pleasant Holidays and Journese eliminated brand change fee for Continental U.S. and Canada bookings.
The companies’ destinations include such places as Hawaii, the Caribbean, Central, America, South America, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the South Pacific and more.
