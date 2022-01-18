Pleasant Holidays & Journese Expand Flexible Cancellation Policy
Pleasant Holidays and Journese announced expanded rate tiers starting at just $49 per adult for their Cancel-for-Any-Reason Travel Protection Plan for non-cruise vacation packages.
Both Pleasant Holidays and Journese offer two plan options that include Pre-Departure Travel Arrangement and Waiver Benefits combined with Post-Departure Travel Insurance Benefits and must be purchased at the time of booking.
The “Cancel-for-Any-Reason - Future Travel Credit (FTC)” option is the most affordable, with rates starting at $49 per adult. Compensation for non-refundable or components under cancellation penalty is paid in the form of credit for future travel with Pleasant Holidays or Journese, while the remaining balance is refunded to the original form of payment.
The FTC can be used for any destination offered by Pleasant Holidays and Journese. Travel advisors receive the greater of $200 or 10 percent of their original commission, not to exceed the initial commission amount.
“We revised our rate tiers to better address the current needs of U.S. travelers, many of whom are now booking vacations to destinations closer to home that can run the gamut from budget-friendly to bucket list splurge,” Pleasant Holidays President and CEO Jack E. Richards said.
“Expanding our rate tiers based on trip cost from six tiers to 10 makes it even easier for travel advisors to include great travel protection coverage at a great price for their clients,” Richards continued. “Plus, our plan includes COVID-19 coverage and travel advisor commission protection.”
As for the “Cancel-for-Any-Reason - Cash Back” option, rates begin at $59 per adult, refunds are paid back in the original form of payment—cash, check or credit card—and includes 100 percent commission protection.
Pleasant Holidays and Journese also extended their Zero Brand Change Fees promotion to apply to all new land vacation bookings made by Feb. 28. The policy does not apply to cruise vacation bookings and any supplier change and cancellation fees will still apply for bookings that do not include their Cancel-for-Any-Reason Travel Protection Plan.
