Pleasant Holidays, Journese Launch Spring Sale
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz March 01, 2021
Pleasant Holidays and Journese, its luxury brand, launched their Spring Sale, now valid on bookings made between March 1, 2021 through April 25, 2021.
The Spring Sale offers deals for vacations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii and the continental USA for travel between April 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
Pleasant Holidays is offering its lowest hotel prices for Hawaii, plus room upgrades, dining credits, a two-category Hertz Car Rental upgrade and more. Guests traveling to the Caribbean can get $150 off air-inclusive stays of five nights or more.
With Journese, travelers can receive up to 70% on room rates, up to $600 in resort or dining coupons, a complimentary room upgrade or excursion and more for stays in Mexico. There are also other deals for Hawai, the continental USA and the Caribbean, with up to 50% off rooms, resort credits and more.
“Our Spring Sale offers exclusive vacation deals that cannot be booked anywhere else in the close-to-home destinations Americans love most,” said Jack E. Richards, President and CEO. “Plus our Zero Brand Change Fees and Cancel-for-Any-Reason Travel Protection Plans provide added peace of mind that allows travelers to book great vacation deals now, knowing that they can change their vacation up to the time of departure if needed."
For all of the information about the offers, please visit Pleasant Holidays or Journese.
