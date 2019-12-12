Quark Expeditions Announces Two New Antarctic Eclipse Voyages
Quark Expeditions announced Tuesday it is launching two new Antarctic eclipse voyages in 2021 featuring some of the experts from the polar adventure operator’s first journey in 2003.
The original voyage help Quark become the first and only operator to successfully lead a total eclipse voyage in Antarctica, and the next total solar eclipse there will occur on December 4, 2021, with the best place to see it being in the Weddell Sea.
The 2021 sailing will feature special guests, including NASA’s “Mr. Eclipse” Fred Espenak, National Geographic photographer Babak Tafreshi and American Eclipse author David Baron, who will also take part in a planning summit scheduled for May 2020.
“In the three decades that Quark Expeditions has been the leader in polar exploration, we’ve achieved a record breaking list of polar firsts, but one of the most memorable occurred in November 2003, when we provided 100 people, from 17 different nations, the experience of becoming the first-ever humans to witness a total solar eclipse from Antarctica,” Quark Expeditions President Andrew White said in a statement.
“In 2021, we are fortunate to be offering the same opportunity again and are thrilled to reunite some of the original eclipse team, while also welcoming new experts to enrich the guest experience,” White continued.
Quark’s two Antarctic 2021 Solar Eclipse voyages have been dubbed “Solar Eclipse 2021: Totality in Antarctica with South Georgia” and “Solar Eclipse 2021: Totality in Antarctica, with South Georgia and Falkland Islands.”
Solar Eclipse 2021: Totality in Antarctica with South Georgia is a one-departure sailing that lasts 17 days aboard the all-suites, all-balcony World Explorer. Prices for the November 26 to December 12 voyage start at $16,995 per person and the ship will sail to South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula.
As for the November 25 to December 14 sailing of the Solar Eclipse 2021: Totality in Antarctica, with South Georgia and Falkland Islands itinerary, it will take place on the Ocean Diamond. Prices for the 20-day adventure start at $16,995 per person.
These voyages are now available to purchase and qualify for an early booking bonus of up 10 percent off, plus an additional 10 percent discount if paid in full before May 20, 2020.
