Quark Expeditions Introduces New Flexible Booking Policy
Tour Operator Quark Expeditions Donald Wood September 14, 2022
Quark Expeditions introduced a new flexible and consumer-friendly booking policy, dubbed The Quark Protection Promise.
The global leader in Polar Adventures unveiled the five-fold commitment to its guest, which consists of a new cancellation policy that allows travelers to cancel within 15 days of their departure, no questions asked.
Quark revealed that any cancellation fees incurred up to 60 days before the voyage could be applied to the guest’s new cruise when booked within one year of cancellation. The new policy also eliminates all surcharges.
In addition, Quark will refund a passenger’s trip if the company cancels their voyage and allow them to rebook if they have to cancel a trip within 1-29 days of the journey due to coronavirus-related reasons.
“The pandemic dramatically impacted the travel industry, ultimately challenging companies to enrich their booking terms with greater flexibility,” Quark vice president Wendy Batchelor said. “Many travel operators, Quark Expeditions included, have provided guests with that much-needed flexibility over the past two years.”
“We're especially proud to announce we've introduced further enhancements that are now permanently embedded in our new Quark Protection Promise,” Batchelor continued. “Those guest benefits are here for good. At the heart of our new Quark Protection Promise is that we always—always—want guests to feel confident when booking with Quark Expeditions.”
Last month, Quark announced the successful launch of Ultramarine in the Canadian Arctic. The fleet’s newest vessel sailed a 17-day "Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin" itinerary, one of five expeditions the company operates in the Canadian High Arctic region, offered in August and September.
