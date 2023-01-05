Quark Expeditions Launches Escape Sale
Polar adventures leader Quark Expeditions announced an Escape Sale featuring up to 45% off its polar voyages along with a variety of guest benefits.
"We're very excited about our recently-launched Escape Sale as it enables a cross-section of travelers to take advantage of deep savings that match their travel tastes," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "The special offers—and perks—in our Escape Sale appeal to solo travelers, couples and groups."
Lennartz emphasized that the itineraries featured in the Escape Sale include some of the more popular voyages within Quark Expeditions' portfolio. "For instance, guests can enjoy incredible savings on some of the more active trips in the Arctic such as our Greenland Adventure: Explore by Land, Sea and Air itinerary, as well as shorter voyages such as Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake," said Lennartz. "In addition, we're also waiving the single supplement on multiple voyages 2023 voyages."
Highlights of the Escape Sale running now through April 3, 2023 include savings up to 45% off sailings plus an additional 10% when guests pay in full at the time of booking. In addition, Quark offers free transportation between airport and hotel, as well as overnight hotel accommodations on select 2023 Arctic voyages.
"We know from past promotions that a large number of travelers will appreciate the free transfer package offered on select Arctic 2023 voyages,” said Lennart. “This includes charter flights, hotel and ground transportation (between airport and hotel), as well as hotel accommodation," said Lennartz.
"Polar travelers place high value on these extras. Factor in the additional 10% savings when guests pay in full, and our Escape Sale is even more appealing to travelers who've long wanted to explore the Arctic or Antarctic with the best expedition team in the Polar Regions."
Departures featured in the Escape Sale include:
–Three Arctic Islands: Spitsbergen, Greenland and Iceland (Southbound). Departure: August 26, 2023
–Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic. Departure: June 4 and 22, 2023
–Canada and Greenland. Departure: September 11, 2023
–Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin. Departure: July 30, 2023
