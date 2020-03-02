Roundtrip Airfare to Ireland Starting at $199
Tour Operator CIE Tours International March 02, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Clients booking with CIE Tours can save big on trips to Ireland booked this month. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Amtrak Offers Two-Day Leap Year SaleCar Rental & Rail
Club Med’s Spring Into Summer SaleHotel & Resort
Southwest Extends Nationwide Spring Flight Sale With Fares...Airlines & Airports
Amtrak Vacations Announces Upgrade and Save SaleCar Rental & Rail
The luck of the Irish is in full force thanks to CIE Tours’ March airfare spectacular. U.S.-based travelers booking a group guided tour or Private Driver vacation to the Emerald Isle with Ireland’s tour leader can get roundtrip airfare to Dublin or Shannon starting at $199 from select East Coast gateways.
From other parts of the country, roundtrip fares range up to $499. The offer ends March 27 and is available for travel April 1 – Oct. 31, 2020. Travelers have their choice of CIE Tours’ full suite of group tour itineraries through Ireland or can design their own dream trip with a custom itinerary and private driver. Offer details follow:
From East Coast locations including New York, Newark, Boston, Hartford, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., economy class roundtrip airfare is $199. From Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Minneapolis, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Memphis and Raleigh-Durham, economy class roundtrip airfare is $399. And for those based further west, economy class roundtrip airfare is $499 from Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Dallas, Houston, Omaha, St. Louis, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego and Salt Lake City.
These airfare rates include all taxes and fees and are in addition to the cost of the CIE Tours guided group tour or private driver vacation. Travelers and their travel advisors should reference promotion code MARCHAIR20 when booking by phone at 800-243-8687. For more details and terms and conditions on this limited time offer, click here.
Irish hospitality is at the heart of every CIE Tours experience, captured through warm, rich storytelling by passionate local experts. CIE Tours offers 23 group itineraries through Ireland, ranging from five to 15 or more days and designed to appeal to a host of interests, be it the romance of Irish castles, the magic of the countryside or the comradery of Irish pub culture.
Travelers might consider trying one of CIE Tours’ debut itineraries, like Castles & Manors of Ireland, Ireland South Daytripper or Ireland by Road and Rail, or opt for one of the company’s long-standing popular tours, like Taste of Ireland, Jewels of Ireland or Irish Explorer.
Any existing itinerary can be turned into a Private Driver vacation for guests who prefer to travel independently, and CIE Tours’ Irish travel specialists welcome the opportunity to develop custom plans designed around the needs and interests of guests.
SOURCE: CIE Tours International press release.
For more information on CIE Tours International, Ireland
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS