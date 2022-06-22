Save 20 Percent on G Adventures Summer Trips
Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff June 22, 2022
The world is reopening on an unprecedented scale with more and more countries reopening borders and scrapping testing requirements and quarantines following the COVID-19 pandemic.
In light of these changes, G Adventures is anticipating a boost in interest in summer travel and has increased the number of departures for July with 1,300 trips in more than 50 countries. It is the highest number of trips the small group adventure travel company has operated since the start of the pandemic.
Particularly, the reopening of Laos in July means that G Adventures’ popular ‘Indochina loop’ experiences in Asia, which take travelers to Cambodia, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam in one trip, are once again available.
To celebrate the reopening of these countries as well as the return of top trips, the tour operator has a special offer of 20 percent off trips departing before July 31, 2022, when booked by July 5, 2022.
For those looking to book further out, a 15 percent discount is available on trips scheduled for an August or September 2022 departure.
Ben Perlo, managing director for G Adventures in the United States and Latin America, is thrilled that so many journeys are available in so many destinations this summer and that the removal of inbound COVID-19 testing has encouraged more U.S. travelers to book international trips.
“It’s exciting to be able to encourage people to get back out in the world in ways that give back to local people. We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and are excited to be able to offer some really great savings for summer travel, too," said Perlo. “With more than 2,300 departures available across June and July, there are plenty of options for people to book across our portfolio of countries and travel styles."
