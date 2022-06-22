Last updated: 01:31 PM ET, Wed June 22 2022

Save 20 Percent on G Adventures Summer Trips

Tour Operator G Adventures Janeen Christoff June 22, 2022

Cambodia to Bangkok: Phnom Penh, Siem Reap & Khao San Road Hangouts
Siem Reap, Cambodia (photo courtesy of G Adventures)

The world is reopening on an unprecedented scale with more and more countries reopening borders and scrapping testing requirements and quarantines following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In light of these changes, G Adventures is anticipating a boost in interest in summer travel and has increased the number of departures for July with 1,300 trips in more than 50 countries. It is the highest number of trips the small group adventure travel company has operated since the start of the pandemic.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Greek and Med cruises

Celestyal Cruises Offering Up To 44% Savings on Last-Minute...

Lindblad Expeditions, Antarctica, penguins, Antarctica wildlife

Lindblad Expeditions Adds Antarctica Departures & Free Air

American Melody

American Cruise Lines Offering Free Airfare on Select...

Infinity pool at Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort

Last-Minute Savings for Spur of the Moment Trips

Particularly, the reopening of Laos in July means that G Adventures’ popular ‘Indochina loop’ experiences in Asia, which take travelers to Cambodia, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam in one trip, are once again available.

To celebrate the reopening of these countries as well as the return of top trips, the tour operator has a special offer of 20 percent off trips departing before July 31, 2022, when booked by July 5, 2022.

For those looking to book further out, a 15 percent discount is available on trips scheduled for an August or September 2022 departure.

Ben Perlo, managing director for G Adventures in the United States and Latin America, is thrilled that so many journeys are available in so many destinations this summer and that the removal of inbound COVID-19 testing has encouraged more U.S. travelers to book international trips.

“It’s exciting to be able to encourage people to get back out in the world in ways that give back to local people. We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and are excited to be able to offer some really great savings for summer travel, too," said Perlo. “With more than 2,300 departures available across June and July, there are plenty of options for people to book across our portfolio of countries and travel styles."

Sponsored Content

For more information on G Adventures, Asia

For more Tour Operator News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Uluwatu Temple, Bali, Indonesia.

Pleasant Holidays and Journese Announce Expansion of Asia...

Collette Reports Spike in Sales of Japan Tours, Adds Additional Itinerary

Aurora Expeditions Expands Into French-Speaking Markets

Should You Fly or Sail To Start Your Antarctica Expedition Cruise?

Tour Operators Welcome Lifting of Pre-Departure COVID-19 Testing

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS